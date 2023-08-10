GeoWealth Partners with Halo, Enabling RIAs to Better Integrate Structured Notes into Model Portfolios

GeoWealth offers a new-to-market capability with structured notes as a sleeve in a Unified Managed Account

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClientExperience—GeoWealth, a proprietary technology and turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), today announced a new partnership with Halo Investing, an award-winning platform for protective investments. As a result, GeoWealth delivers a new-to-market capability, offering customizable structured note portfolios as a component of a Unified Managed Account (UMA). With access to Halo’s easy-to-use structured notes tool, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) can more efficiently deploy and manage structured note exposure to client portfolios and model programs.





“GeoWealth is squarely focused on providing RIAs new tools and product choice in constructing and maintaining model portfolios on behalf of their clients. This partnership with Halo is another step forward in our mission of creating the UMAs of the future,” said Colin Falls, President and CEO at GeoWealth. “We believe advisors are looking for increasingly diverse solutions to meet the goals of their clients. Partnering with Halo and leveraging their protective investment solutions allows GeoWealth users more flexibility in customizing models at scale. We’re thrilled two Chicago-based companies can align for the betterment of the RIA community.”

“Halo is on a mission to close what we call ‘The Risk Management Gap’ – the difference that we’ve seen between institutions and retail investors in their ability to reduce risk, add diversification, and improve their overall risk-adjusted performance, which can lead to better outcomes,” said Matt Radgowski, Chief Executive Officer at Halo. “We foresee a rising demand for structured notes and hedged equity strategies in the years ahead, and by joining forces with GeoWealth, we are equipping RIAs with tools and capabilities to stay ahead of this growing market trend by incorporating notes into models.”

RIAs that take advantage of this partnership and incorporate structured notes into UMAs will be able to view, report and bill at the individual sleeve level, made possible by GeoWealth’s proprietary sub-accounting software.

To illustrate the benefits of this partnership, GeoWealth and Halo will be hosting a joint webinar and demo on September 20, 2023. You can reserve your spot for the webinar, or request a replay link for on-demand viewing, by clicking here.

For more information, please visit geowealth.com and haloinvesting.com.

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth is a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) and financial technology solution built specifically for the needs of modern RIAs. GeoWealth’s user-friendly, cost-efficient, integrated technology enables advisors to access a diversified lineup of model portfolios and fully offload mid-and back-office responsibilities, including performance reporting, billing, portfolio accounting and more. Via its customizable open-architecture platform, GeoWealth enables advisors and firms to grow faster and serve clients more efficiently. Founded in 2010, GeoWealth is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Visit us at geowealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors, including structured notes, buffered ETFs, and annuities. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: https://haloinvesting.com.

Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities LLC, a SEC-registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

