GeoWealth Has Record 2023, Surpassing $28 Billion in Platform Assets

Modern TAMP now serves more than 180,000 accounts across nearly 200 RIAs nationwide

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advisors—GeoWealth, a proprietary technology and turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), today announced that it has exceeded $28 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2023, signifying a 45 percent year-over-year growth rate. The significant increase in assets is supported by an increase in accounts to more than 180,000. This recent growth underscores GeoWealth’s commitment to serving firms of all sizes and structures, from emerging, independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) to large enterprises.





Built specifically for RIAs, GeoWealth combines a comprehensive and fully integrated platform with best-in-class portfolio solutions. Its investment solutions support both advisor-managed models and third-party models from leading asset managers, complemented by its back-office support and flexible, white-labeled unified managed account (UMA) offerings. GeoWealth supports a wide array of investment use cases and enables advisors to manage portfolios that are appropriately tailored to meet clients’ needs.

“We’re on a path of continuous growth and evolution, with a clear focus on meeting advisors’ fundamental needs to help them grow faster and serve their clients more efficiently,” said Colin Falls, CEO of GeoWealth. “Accelerating our growth in 2023 is an indication of our willingness to go above and beyond for RIAs of any size, at any stage. We are constantly seeking opportunities to enhance our integrated, purpose-built technology platform as part of our effort to anticipate the ever-changing needs of our expanding and valued client base.”

Since its $19 million Series B funding round in November 2021, GeoWealth has implemented several upgrades focused on providing RIAs with more personalization and choice in their investment management programs. Additionally, GeoWealth’s team has grown in tandem with its expanded portfolio of clients and services. Headquartered in Chicago, the company now has over 100 employees and has made several strategic hires throughout 2023 to support expanded operations, with further expansion planned for 2024.

As GeoWealth executes on key initiatives throughout the remainder of the year, it will continue to enhance its offering with direct indexing capabilities, additional tax management solutions, business intelligence workflows, reporting tools for fixed income and alternative assets, investment consulting services, and various other advisor-centric improvements. It has also expanded its third-party model marketplace to include more than 600 models from more than 60 asset managers. For more information about GeoWealth and its flexible, tech-forward solutions, please visit geowealth.com.

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth is a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) and financial technology solution built specifically for the needs of modern RIAs. GeoWealth’s user-friendly, cost-efficient, integrated technology enables advisors to access a diversified lineup of model portfolios and fully offload mid-and back-office responsibilities, including performance reporting, billing, portfolio accounting and more. Via its customizable open-architecture platform, GeoWealth enables advisors and firms to grow faster and serve clients more efficiently. Founded in 2010, GeoWealth is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Visit us at geowealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

GeoWealth

StreetCred PR



GeoWealth@streetcredpr.com

Will Ruben



847-208-8289



william@streetcredpr.com

Meaghan McNichol



412-720-3777



meaghan@streetcredpr.com