Geospace Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energyexploration–Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 21, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).





WHAT:



Geospace Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call

WHEN:



Thursday, November 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

HOW:



Live via phone – U.S. participants can dial toll-free 800-267-6316. International participants can dial 203-518-9783. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ424 prior to the start of the conference call. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations page on the Geospace.com website.

About Geospace Technologies



Geospace Technologies is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in vibration sensing and highly ruggedized products which serve energy, industrial, government and commercial customers worldwide. The Company’s products blend engineering expertise with advanced analytic software to optimize energy exploration, enhance national and homeland security, empower water utility and property managers, and streamline electronic printing solutions. With more than four decades of excellence, the Company’s more than 450 employees across the world are dedicated to engineering and technical quality. Geospace is traded on the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol GEOS and has been added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Micro-cap®. For more information, visit www.geospace.com.

Contacts

Caroline Kempf, ckempf@geospace.com, 321.341.9305