Geospace Technologies Releases Lightweight, Long Lasting Land Seismic Data Acquisition Node

Lightest Geophone-Based Nodal Product on the Market at Less Than 0.5 Kg

Weighing less than 0.5kg, the Pioneer features a 5Hz geophone, specially designed by Geospace with a small form factor and reduced weight. The Pioneer is able to record continuously 24 hours a day for 50 days and offers rapid recharging and data download times. The carefully designed node provides inductive charging and data transfer as well as improved sensor coupling to dramatically improve the signal to noise ratio delivered. Each node features one GS-5 vertical geophone, battery, 24-bit digitizer, and GPS receiver enclosed in its sealed case. The Pioneer aims to reduce overall operating and ownership costs by lowering the deployment footprint. The benefits of Pioneer’s lower power consumption, smaller size, and less weight result in reduced logistics and lower fuel costs, enabling crews to deploy much faster with greater efficiency.

“Demand for land seismic acquisition solutions is growing, driven by factors including increasing exploration and production activities in unconventional oil and gas reservoirs as well as the focus on technologies to aid the energy transition,” said Rick Wheeler, President and CEO. “This is Geospace’s first new land-based product in five years. In the interim, many other low-cost, low-quality land nodes have flooded the market. Time has proven that these cheap non-performant products are exceedingly unreliable for both data quality and operational lifetime. We chose a different path that maintained the superb performance, quality, and reliability for which Geospace is known. Along with listening to our customers’ needs, we took time to gather lessons learned from technology advancements in battery life, sensor performance, and overall technology advances which allowed us to design and manufacture the Pioneer at a cost-competitive price.”

Pioneer is fully compatible with the company’s proprietary software package of GeoUtilities, GeoReaper and GeoMerge. By incorporating the power of distributive computing, a single operator interface controls the scalable data collection and delivery needs of any sized crew.

About Geospace Technologies



Geospace Technologies is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in vibration sensing and highly ruggedized products which serve energy, industrial, government and commercial customers worldwide. The Company’s products blend engineering expertise with advanced analytic software to optimize energy exploration, enhance national and homeland security, empower water utility and property managers, and streamline electronic printing solutions. With more than four decades of excellence, the Company’s more than 600 employees across the world are dedicated to engineering and technical quality. Geospace is traded on the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange as GEOS. For more information, visit www.geospace.com.

