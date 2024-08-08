Geospace Technologies Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Nine-month 2024 Earnings

Company Announces Leadership Transition Plan

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energyexploration–Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) (the “Company”) today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the three-months ended June 30, 2024, Geospace reported revenue of $25.9 million, compared to revenue of $32.7 million for the comparable year-ago quarter. Net loss for the three-months ended June 30, 2024 was $2.1 million, or ($0.16) per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.





For the nine-months ended June 30, 2024, Geospace reported revenue of $100.2 million compared to revenue of $95.2 million for the comparable year-ago period. Net income for the nine-months ended June 30, 2024 was $6.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the nine-months ended June 30, 2023.

Aligned with its succession plan, the Company’s Board of Directors elected Richard J. (“Rich”) Kelley, currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. The change will occur at the beginning of the Company’s 2025 fiscal year on October 1, 2024. In order to ensure a smooth executive leadership transition, the plan calls for current President and Chief Executive Officer Walter R. (“Rick”) Wheeler to remain with the Company as Principal Executive Officer for the purposes of fiscal year 2024 financial filings. Additionally, he will serve as Senior Strategic Advisor to the CEO through and until his retirement on December 31, 2024.

Management’s Comments



Walter R. (“Rick”) Wheeler, President and CEO of the Company said, “As we close the third quarter with three months of fiscal year 2024 remaining, we continue to maintain a profitable year, reporting positive net income of $6.3 million, or $0.47 per share. In addition, our longstanding and unwavering commitment toward sustaining a strong balance sheet with no debt remains firmly intact, with holdings of $42.5 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024. Nonetheless, third quarter revenue from our Oil & Gas Markets segment was negatively impacted by further gaps in our OBX rental contracts, leading to a net loss of $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The extended gaps are the result of unexpected weather delays, customer operational difficulties, and unawarded client surveys during the period, although some of the work is expected to resume in the fourth quarter.

“In profound contrast, our Adjacent Markets segment put forth all-time record revenue for the third quarter generating $16.0 million. This represents an increase of $1.1 million over the previous quarterly record that was set a year ago. Growing industry acceptance of our water meter cables and connectors provides a strong enabler for additional revenue from these products. In addition, we anticipate this segment to see substantial revenue contributions from our Aquana smart water valve and IOT technology products as market traction and increased sales backlog continues to gather. Given the well-known and often extreme volatility experienced in our Oil and Gas segment, careful expansion of products and market diversity in our Adjacent Markets segment has been a longstanding part of our strategic vision for Geospace. The noteworthy continuation of record performances from this segment is strong evidence that the strategy is on track to provide long-term value to our shareholders.

“Our Emerging Markets segment generated $640,000 of revenue in the third quarter with the largest portion coming from the fulfillment of a DARPA contract that is now essentially complete. As an outcome of this project and other independent efforts, there are multiple government agency security projects and advanced energy and energy transition monitoring projects that offer future opportunities for this technology to be uniquely applied.

“In other news, our stock repurchase program, authorized by the Board of Directors in May 2024, is progressing well. As of August 7, 2024, the company has repurchased approximately 512,000 of its common shares on the open market. In addition, our Board of Directors has approved an extension of the program, allowing up to an additional $2.0 million of shares to be purchased. And finally, we are pleased to reveal some specifics of our management and leadership succession plan. I am confident in the skills and business acumen that Rich Kelley has exhibited in his time with Geospace and look forward to a smooth transition that will both preserve and progress shareholder value.”

Oil and Gas Markets Segment



Third quarter revenue from the Company’s Oil and Gas Markets segment totaled $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to $17.7 million in revenue for the same period a year ago representing a decrease of 48%. Revenue for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2024, is $59.9 million, an increase of 6.6% over the equivalent prior year period. The decrease in revenue for the three-month period was due to lower utilization for the Company’s wireless seismic rental fleet which is attributed to weather related delays, competition, and product availability. The delays impacted a previously announced contract valued at a minimum of $3.6 million, which accounts for a portion of the differential between the comparable third quarter periods. This contract is expected to be underway at the end of the fiscal year’s fourth quarter. The increase in revenue for the nine-month period is primarily due to a $30 million sale of the Company’s Mariner™ shallow water ocean bottom nodes, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, partially offset by a decrease in the utilization for its marine OBX rental fleet.

Adjacent Markets Segment



Revenue from the Company’s Adjacent Markets segment totaled $16.0 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. This compares to $14.9 million in revenue for the same period a year ago representing an increase of 7.5%. Revenue for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2024, is $38.0 million, a modest decrease of 1% over the equivalent prior year period. Increases in the Company’s water meter products and industrial sensor products, partially offset by a lower demand for both contract manufacturing services and thermal film products are attributed to the changes in revenue for both periods. As of June 30, 2024, Aquana has an order backlog valued at approximately $900,000, a first for the Aquana subsidiary.

Emerging Markets Segment



The Company’s Emerging Markets segment generated revenue of $640,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. This compares to $109,000 in revenue for the same period a year ago representing an increase of 487%. Revenue for the nine-month period was $2.0 million compared to $393,000 from the same prior year period representing an increase of 406%. Revenue from both periods came from a $1.5 million government contract which has concluded. As of June 30, 2024, the business segment has a backlog of approximately $750,000 derived largely from an extension of the existing U.S. Border Patrol contract.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity



For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company used $7.5 million in cash and cash equivalents from operating activities. The Company generated $3.9 million of cash from investing activities that included $30.9 million in proceeds from the sale of rental equipment and $15.3 million in net proceeds from the sale and purchase of short-term investments, $8.2 million for additions to the rental fleet and $3.6 million for additional property, plant and equipment investments.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company held $42.5 million in cash and short-term investments and maintained an additional borrowing availability of $15 million under its bank credit agreement with no borrowings outstanding. The Company additionally owns unencumbered property and real estate in both domestic and international locations. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, management anticipates capital expenditures of $5 million including $3.5 million earmarked for additions to its rental equipment.

Conference Call Information



The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Participants can access the call at (800) 225-9448 (US) or (203) 518-9708 (International) and reference the conference ID: GEOSQ324 prior to the start of the conference call. A replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website at www.geospace.com.

About Geospace Technologies



Geospace Technologies is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in vibration sensing and highly ruggedized products which serve energy, industrial, government and commercial customers worldwide. The Company’s products blend engineering expertise with advanced analytic software to optimize energy exploration, enhance national and homeland security, empower water utility and property managers, and streamline electronic printing solutions. With more than four decades of excellence, the Company’s more than 600 employees across the world are dedicated to engineering and technical quality. Geospace is traded on the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol GEOS and has been added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Micro-cap®. For more information, visit www.geospace.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully because they discuss future expectations, contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial position or state other forward-looking information. Examples of forward- looking statements include, statements regarding our expected operating results and expected demand for our products in various segments. These forward-looking statements reflect our current judgment about future events and trends based on currently available information. However, there will likely be events in the future that we are not able to predict or control. The factors listed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other cautionary language in such Annual Report, any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10- Q, or in our other periodic reports, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations we describe in our forward-looking statements. Such examples include, but are not limited to, the failure of the Quantum or OptoSeis® or Aquana technology transactions to yield positive operating results, decreases in commodity price levels, the continued adverse impact of COVID-19, which could reduce demand for our products, the failure of our products to achieve market acceptance (despite substantial investment by us), our sensitivity to short term backlog, delayed or cancelled customer orders, product obsolescence resulting from poor industry conditions or new technologies, bad debt write-offs associated with customer accounts, inability to collect on promissory notes, lack of further orders for our OBX systems, failure of our Quantum products to be adopted by the border and security perimeter market or a decrease in such market due to governmental changes, and infringement or failure to protect intellectual property. The occurrence of the events described in these risk factors and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or in our other periodic reports could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial position, and actual events and results of operations may vary materially from our current expectations. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue: Products $ 20,223 $ 19,727 $ 83,434 $ 56,976 Rental 5,635 12,988 16,726 38,218 Total revenue 25,858 32,715 100,160 95,194 Cost of revenue: Products 14,179 14,522 53,016 43,083 Rental 3,153 4,214 10,501 14,649 Total cost of revenue 17,332 18,736 63,517 57,732 Gross profit 8,526 13,979 36,643 37,462 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,941 6,655 19,313 19,477 Research and development 4,011 4,356 11,476 12,097 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (33 ) (178 ) (84 ) (41 ) Total operating expenses 10,919 10,833 30,705 31,533 Gain on disposal of property — — — 1,315 Income (loss) from operations (2,393 ) 3,146 5,938 7,244 Other income (expense): Interest expense (44 ) (22 ) (144 ) (100 ) Interest income 472 88 954 371 Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net (70 ) 301 (253 ) 593 Other, net (37 ) (66 ) (104 ) (72 ) Total other income, net 321 301 453 792 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,072 ) 3,447 6,391 8,036 Income tax expense (benefit) (2 ) 219 109 268 Net income (loss) $ (2,070 ) $ 3,228 $ 6,282 $ 7,768 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,216,386 13,171,654 13,270,444 13,131,795 Diluted 13,216,386 13,320,881 13,431,714 13,157,919

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands except share amounts)



(unaudited) June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,327 $ 18,803 Short-term investments 30,189 14,921 Trade accounts and note receivable, net 16,164 21,373 Inventories, net 24,557 18,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,771 2,251 Total current assets 86,008 75,778 Non-current inventories, net 17,362 24,888 Rental equipment, net 16,907 21,587 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,037 24,048 Non-current trade accounts receivable 1,510 — Operating right-of-use assets 527 714 Goodwill 736 736 Other intangible assets, net 4,505 4,805 Other non-current assets 361 486 Total assets $ 151,953 $ 153,042 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable trade $ 4,230 $ 6,659 Operating lease liabilities 215 257 Other current liabilities 9,693 12,882 Total current liabilities 14,138 19,798 Non-current operating lease liabilities 368 512 Deferred tax liabilities, net 26 16 Total liabilities 14,532 20,326 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, $.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 14,204,082 and 14,030,481 shares issued, respectively; and 13,070,615 and 13,188,489 shares outstanding, respectively 142 140 Additional paid-in capital 97,067 96,040 Retained earnings 68,142 61,860 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,431 ) (17,824 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,133,467 and 841,992 shares, respectively (10,499 ) (7,500 ) Total stockholders’ equity 137,421 132,716 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 151,953 $ 153,042

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands)



(unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,282 $ 7,768 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 10 1 Rental equipment depreciation 8,534 9,204 Property, plant and equipment depreciation 2,595 2,785 Amortization of intangible assets 300 622 Accretion of discounts on short-term investments (415 ) (50 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,029 1,074 Recovery of credit losses (84 ) (41 ) Inventory obsolescence expense 144 2,131 Gross profit from sale of rental equipment (20,751 ) (4,318 ) Gain on disposal of property — (1,315 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment 11 (432 ) Realized foreign currency translation loss from dissolution of foreign subsidiary — 38 Effects of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and note receivable 5,162 (10,561 ) Inventories (5,787 ) (7,175 ) Other assets (176 ) 453 Accounts payable trade (1,408 ) 1,290 Other liabilities (2,973 ) 1,654 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (7,527 ) 3,128 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,577 ) (1,862 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 2 4,406 Investment in rental equipment (8,181 ) (6,213 ) Proceeds from the sale of rental equipment 30,948 11,095 Purchases of short-term investments (24,033 ) — Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments 8,750 900 Net cash provided by investing activities 3,909 8,326 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (2,999 ) — Payments on contingent consideration — (175 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,999 ) (175 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 141 (124 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,476 ) 11,155 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,803 16,109 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,327 $ 27,264 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 185 $ 111 Inventory transferred to rental equipment 5,765 117

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



SUMMARY OF SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(in thousands)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Oil and Gas Markets segment revenue: Traditional seismic exploration product revenue $ 2,005 $ 3,363 $ 7,316 $ 9,509 Wireless seismic exploration product revenue 6,978 13,786 52,291 45,920 Reservoir product revenue 191 523 323 810 9,174 17,672 59,930 56,239 Adjacent Markets segment revenue: Industrial product revenue 13,025 11,678 28,492 29,250 Imaging product revenue 2,945 3,184 9,528 9,142 15,970 14,862 38,020 38,392 Emerging Markets segment revenue: Border and perimeter security product revenue 640 109 1,987 393 Corporate 74 72 223 170 Total revenue $ 25,858 $ 32,715 $ 100,160 $ 95,194

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating income (loss): Oil and Gas Markets segment $ (2,302 ) $ 3,238 $ 9,126 $ 9,820 Adjacent Markets segment 4,661 4,346 9,491 9,148 Emerging Markets segment (1,148 ) (1,047 ) (2,424 ) (3,267 ) Corporate (3,604 ) (3,391 ) (10,255 ) (8,457 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (2,393 ) $ 3,146 $ 5,938 $ 7,244

Contacts

Media Contact:



Caroline Kempf



ckempf@geospace.com

321.341.9305