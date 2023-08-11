Home Business Wire Geospace Technologies Corporation Reports Profitable Third Quarter and Nine-month 2023 Earnings
Business Wire

Geospace Technologies Corporation Reports Profitable Third Quarter and Nine-month 2023 Earnings

di Business Wire

Q3 Produced Highest Quarterly Revenue Recorded in Nine Years

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energyexplorationGeospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) (the “Company”) today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the three-months ended June 30, 2023, Geospace reported revenue of $32.7 million, a 58% increase compared to revenue of $20.7 million for the comparable year-ago quarter. Net income for the three-months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million, or ($0.51) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.


For the nine-months ended June 30, 2023, Geospace reported revenue of $95.2 million, a 50% increase compared to revenue of $63.4 million for the comparable year-ago period. Net income for the nine-months ended June 30, 2023 was $7.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $14.8 million, or ($1.14) per diluted share, for the nine-months ended June 30, 2022.

Management’s Comments

Rick Wheeler, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Geospace Technologies said, “We’re very excited to see our third quarter performance further extend profitability for fiscal year 2023 by $0.24 per share. Moreover, total revenue for the quarter of $32.7 million represents the highest quarterly figure recorded in nine years. These results offer evidence of the intended positive impact our longstanding diversification efforts and recent cost control measures were designed to achieve.

A combination of increased demand for our Oil and Gas segment products and continued growth in our Adjacent Markets segment fueled both third quarter and nine-month results. In the Oil and Gas segment, our rental fleet of OBX ocean bottom nodes is near full utilization, reliably collecting high-resolution seismic data for clients around the globe. This growing demand and our innovation in this product domain were the impetus leading to our recently announced $20 million contract with a major contractor for the rental of our new shallow water Mariner® nodal system. Under current market conditions, we believe demand for our Oil and Gas segment products will remain strong into fiscal year 2024.

Our Adjacent Market segment had a notably great quarter, setting yet another record with the highest quarterly revenue figure ever reported. In just the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, revenue is just short of last year’s full total and beats all other prior fiscal year totals. Compared to last year, both the three-month and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2023, grew by almost 36%. The increase is driven largely by water meter cables and industrial sensor products. Also during the quarter, our Aquana subsidiary announced the release of its Actuator Valve Serial (AVS), a remote shut-off valve designed to reduce the cost of operations and enhance the safety of employees for water utilities. As domestic municipalities continue to update their smart water meter systems, we believe the long-term increase in demand for these Adjacent Markets products will persist.

Our Emerging Markets segment contributed a small portion of revenue during the three- and nine-month periods, primarily related to previously announced government and defense industry contracts. Further efforts remain ongoing to secure additional contracts in perimeter security and energy transition applications such as carbon storage, geothermal and mining. There may be more clarity on some of these endeavors in the near future.

As was noted, from a financial perspective, Geospace delivered its most successful quarter in many years, with quarterly revenue outpacing that of the past nine years. We not only achieved positive net income for the second consecutive quarter, but in addition, we strengthened our balance sheet, garnering approximately $27 million in cash and cash equivalents with approximately $42 million in total liquidity. Also, we recently completed a credit agreement with Woodforest National Bank that will provide borrowings to significantly boost our liquidity. However, we don’t anticipate a need for borrowing in the foreseeable future. We look forward to a continuation of favorable performance throughout fiscal year 2023 and into 2024, even though there may be lulls in some elements of our commerce.”

Oil and Gas Markets Segment

Revenue from the Oil and Gas Markets segment totaled $17.7 million for the three-month ended June 30, 2023. Revenue from the same period of the prior fiscal year was $9.5 million, an increase of 85.7%. Revenue for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2023, is $56.2 million, an increase of 63.9% over the equivalent prior year period. The increase in revenue for both periods was due to higher rental revenue from increased utilization of our marine OBX rental fleet and higher demand for our seismic sensors. In addition to ocean bottom node revenue, we recorded profitable revenue for our traditional seismic exploration products for the first time in nearly seven years due to the sale of marine streamer products.

Adjacent Markets Segment

Revenue from our Adjacent Markets products for the three months ended June 30, 2023, is $14.9 million an increase of $3.9 million, representing an increase of 35.9% from the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The revenue for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $38.4 million, an increase of 35.6%, from the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenue is attributable in part to a recent decision to increase manufacturing capacity to meet demand for our water meter cable and connector products. Revenue remains stable in our imaging product line where efforts are underway to introduce new products to market at strategically affordable price points for the multi-billion-dollar screen print industry.

Emerging Markets

For the three-and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s Emerging Markets segment generated revenue of $0.1 million and $0.4 million respectively. For the similar periods from fiscal year 2022, the Emerging Markets segment produced revenue of $0.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively. Revenue from this segment consists of on-going service and maintenance related to our completed U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract as well as other government contracts.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company generated $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents from operating activities. The Company generated $8.3 million of cash from investing activities that included $11.1 million in proceeds from the sale of rental equipment and $4.4 million in proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. These increases in cash are offset by $6.2 million invested in rental equipment and $1.9 million invested in property, plant and equipment. The majority of additions to the Company’s rental equipment come as a result of the recently announced Mariner® rental agreement. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $27.3 million in cash and cash equivalents with no borrowings outstanding. Additionally, the Company recently completed a credit agreement with Woodforest National Bank that will provide borrowings of up to $15 million. Effective July 26, 2023, the total liquidity was approximately $42 million. The Company additionally owns unencumbered property and real estate in both domestic and international locations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Participants can access the call at (800) 225-9448 (US) or (203) 518-9848 (International). Please reference the conference ID: GEOSQ323 prior to the start of the conference call. A replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website at www.geospace.com.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in vibration sensing and highly ruggedized products which serve energy, industrial, government and commercial customers worldwide. The Company’s products blend engineering expertise with advanced analytic software to optimize energy exploration, enhance national and homeland security, empower water utility and property managers, and streamline electronic printing solutions. With more than four decades of excellence, the Company’s more than 600 employees across the world are dedicated to engineering and technical quality. Geospace is traded on the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange as GEOS. For more information, visit www.geospace.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “evaluating” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully because they discuss future expectations, contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial position or state other forward-looking information. Examples of forward- looking statements include, statements regarding our expected operating results and expected demand for our products in various segments. These forward-looking statements reflect our current judgment about future events and trends based on currently available information. However, there will likely be events in the future that we are not able to predict or control. The factors listed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other cautionary language in such Annual Report, any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10- Q, or in our other periodic reports, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations we describe in our forward-looking statements. Such examples include, but are not limited to, the failure of the Quantum or OptoSeis® or Aquana technology transactions to yield positive operating results, decreases in commodity price levels, the continued adverse impact of COVID-19, which could reduce demand for our products, the failure of our products to achieve market acceptance (despite substantial investment by us), our sensitivity to short term backlog, delayed or cancelled customer orders, product obsolescence resulting from poor industry conditions or new technologies, bad debt write-offs associated with customer accounts, inability to collect on promissory notes, lack of further orders for our OBX systems, failure of our Quantum products to be adopted by the border and security perimeter market or a decrease in such market due to governmental changes, and infringement or failure to protect intellectual property. The occurrence of the events described in these risk factors and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or in our other periodic reports could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial position, and actual events and results of operations may vary materially from our current expectations. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

19,727

 

 

$

13,463

 

 

$

56,976

 

 

$

48,060

 

Rental

 

 

12,988

 

 

 

7,228

 

 

 

38,218

 

 

 

15,322

 

Total revenue

 

 

32,715

 

 

 

20,691

 

 

 

95,194

 

 

 

63,382

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

 

14,522

 

 

 

12,460

 

 

 

43,083

 

 

 

37,310

 

Rental

 

 

4,214

 

 

 

4,580

 

 

 

14,649

 

 

 

13,909

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

18,736

 

 

 

17,040

 

 

 

57,732

 

 

 

51,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

13,979

 

 

 

3,651

 

 

 

37,462

 

 

 

12,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

6,655

 

 

 

6,373

 

 

 

19,477

 

 

 

18,108

 

Research and development

 

 

4,356

 

 

 

4,108

 

 

 

12,097

 

 

 

14,050

 

Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(384

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,042

)

Bad debt expense (recovery)

 

 

(178

)

 

 

88

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

116

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

10,833

 

 

 

10,185

 

 

 

31,533

 

 

 

27,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on disposal of property

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

3,146

 

 

 

(6,534

)

 

 

7,244

 

 

 

(15,069

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(26

)

Interest income

 

 

88

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

722

 

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

 

 

301

 

 

 

(341

)

 

 

593

 

 

 

(230

)

Other, net

 

 

(66

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(72

)

 

 

(43

)

Total other income, net

 

 

301

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

792

 

 

 

423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

3,447

 

 

 

(6,506

)

 

 

8,036

 

 

 

(14,646

)

Income tax expense

 

 

219

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

170

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

3,228

 

 

$

(6,574

)

 

$

7,768

 

 

$

(14,816

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

(1.14

)

Diluted

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

(1.14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

13,171,654

 

 

 

13,013,616

 

 

 

13,131,795

 

 

 

12,977,146

 

Diluted

 

 

13,320,881

 

 

 

13,013,616

 

 

 

13,157,919

 

 

 

12,977,146

 

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except share amounts)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

27,264

 

 

$

16,109

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

894

 

Trade accounts and notes receivable, net

 

 

26,309

 

 

 

20,886

 

Inventories, net

 

 

19,603

 

 

 

19,995

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,200

 

 

 

2,077

 

Total current assets

 

 

76,376

 

 

 

59,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current inventories, net

 

 

22,311

 

 

 

12,526

 

Rental equipment, net

 

 

18,381

 

 

 

28,199

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

21,919

 

 

 

26,598

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

 

776

 

 

 

957

 

Goodwill

 

 

736

 

 

 

736

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

4,951

 

 

 

5,573

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

233

 

 

 

506

 

Total assets

 

$

145,683

 

 

$

135,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable trade

 

$

6,884

 

 

$

5,595

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

175

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

253

 

 

 

241

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

8,990

 

 

 

6,616

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

16,127

 

 

 

12,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

583

 

 

 

769

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

16

 

 

 

13

 

Total liabilities

 

 

16,726

 

 

 

13,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, $.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 14,028,481 and 13,863,233 shares issued, respectively; and 13,186,489 and 13,021,241 shares outstanding, respectively

 

 

140

 

 

 

139

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

95,741

 

 

 

94,667

 

Retained earnings

 

 

57,422

 

 

 

49,654

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(16,846

)

 

 

(15,313

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 841,992 shares

 

 

(7,500

)

 

 

(7,500

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

128,957

 

 

 

121,647

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

145,683

 

 

$

135,056

 

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

7,768

 

 

$

(14,816

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(12

)

Rental equipment depreciation

 

 

9,204

 

 

 

10,500

 

Property, plant and equipment depreciation

 

 

2,785

 

 

 

3,112

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

622

 

 

 

1,365

 

Amortization of premiums (accretion of discounts) on short-term investments

 

 

(50

)

 

 

89

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,074

 

 

 

1,342

 

Bad debt expense (recovery)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

116

 

Inventory obsolescence expense

 

 

2,131

 

 

 

2,310

 

Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(5,042

)

Gross profit from sale of used rental equipment

 

 

(4,318

)

 

 

(10,801

)

Gain on disposal of property

 

 

(1,315

)

 

 

 

Gain on disposal of equipment

 

 

(432

)

 

 

(9

)

Realized loss on short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

Realized foreign currency translation loss from dissolution of foreign subsidiary

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

Effects of changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts and notes receivable

 

 

(10,561

)

 

 

1,455

 

Unbilled receivables

 

 

 

 

 

1,051

 

Inventories

 

 

(7,175

)

 

 

(1,705

)

Other assets

 

 

453

 

 

 

(250

)

Accounts payable trade

 

 

1,290

 

 

 

(2,223

)

Other liabilities

 

 

1,654

 

 

 

215

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

3,128

 

 

(13,281

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(1,862

)

 

 

(913

)

Proceeds from the sale of equipment

 

 

724

 

 

 

9

 

Proceeds from the sale of property

 

 

3,682

 

 

 

 

Investment in rental equipment

 

 

(6,213

)

 

 

(4,121

)

Proceeds from the sale of used rental equipment

 

 

11,095

 

 

 

5,929

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

(450

)

Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments

 

 

900

 

 

 

8,224

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

8,326

 

 

 

8,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on contingent consideration

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(807

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(211

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

(695

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(1,713

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(97

)

 

 

(282

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

11,155

 

 

 

(6,598

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year

 

 

16,109

 

 

 

14,066

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal period

 

$

27,264

 

 

$

7,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

111

 

 

$

168

 

Issuance of note receivable related to sale of used rental equipment

 

 

 

 

 

11,745

 

Inventory transferred to rental equipment

 

 

117

 

 

 

1,194

 

Inventory transferred to property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

172

 

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Oil and Gas Markets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traditional seismic exploration product revenue

 

 

$

3,363

 

 

$

1,592

 

 

$

9,509

 

 

$

3,428

Wireless seismic exploration product revenue

 

 

 

13,786

 

 

 

7,233

 

 

 

45,920

 

 

 

29,467

Reservoir product revenue

 

 

 

523

 

 

 

692

 

 

 

810

 

 

 

1,422

 

 

 

 

17,672

 

 

 

9,517

 

 

 

56,239

 

 

 

34,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjacent Markets segment revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial product revenue

 

 

 

11,678

 

 

 

7,465

 

 

 

29,250

 

 

 

18,471

Imaging product revenue

 

 

 

3,184

 

 

 

3,473

 

 

 

9,142

 

 

 

9,841

 

 

 

 

14,862

 

 

 

10,938

 

 

 

38,392

 

 

 

28,312

Emerging Markets segment revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Border and perimeter security product revenue

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

182

Total revenue

 

 

$

32,715

 

 

$

20,691

 

 

$

95,194

 

 

$

63,382

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and Gas Markets segment

 

 

$

3,238

 

 

 

$

(3,695

)

 

 

$

9,820

 

 

 

$

(6,209

)

Adjacent Markets segment

 

 

 

4,346

 

 

 

 

1,841

 

 

 

 

9,148

 

 

 

 

4,341

 

Emerging Markets segment

 

 

 

(1,047

)

 

 

 

(1,405

)

 

 

 

(3,267

)

 

 

 

(3,609

)

Corporate

 

 

 

(3,391

)

 

 

 

(3,275

)

 

 

 

(8,457

)

 

 

 

(9,592

)

Total operating income (loss)

 

 

$

3,146

 

 

 

$

(6,534

)

 

 

$

7,244

 

 

 

$

(15,069

)

 

Contacts

Media Contact: Caroline Kempf, ckempf@geospace.com, 321.341.9305

Articoli correlati

Pagaya Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Exceeded second quarter guidance on all metrics: Record Network Volume of $1.96 billion Total Revenue and Other Income grew 8% year-over-year...
Continua a leggere

Ouster Achieves Q2 2023 Revenue Guidance; Increases Cost Savings Target

Business Wire Business Wire -
Over $19 million in revenue and $43 million in bookings in the second quarter 2023 Now targeting annualized cost savings...
Continua a leggere

indie Semiconductor Exceeds Q2 2023 Growth Expectations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers Q2 Revenue of $52.1M, up 102% YoY and 29% Sequentially Expands Non-GAAP Gross Margin 363 Basis Points YoY to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php