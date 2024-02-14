Georgia State University Selects YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to Serve Students Who Need Accessibility Accommodations

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Georgia State University’s Center for Excellence in Teaching has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help more efficiently generate alternative formats and remediate documents for students who need accessibility accommodations.





Institutional leaders were seeking an Accessibility Platform that could help identify and fix accessibility issues in the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System for students requesting accommodations. YuJa automatically generates accessible versions of documents and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage.

The Platform also provides an accessibility gauge, highlights accessibility issues, and provides video guidance on how to fix inaccessible content. In addition, users can leverage YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents. A powerful math and science accessibility engine extracts and converts images, including those in scanned documents and those with handwritten or digital text.

“YuJa Panorama provides robust digital accessibility tools with innovative features that help ensure every student can access their courses and materials without barriers,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for the Center for Excellence in Teaching to experience YuJa Panorama firsthand and to put it to work for students who need accommodations.”

ABOUT THE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR EXCELLENCE IN TEACHING

The Center for Excellence in Teaching advances the scholarship and practice of exemplary instruction at Georgia State University. Its pillars are to: work collaboratively with instructors on course design and implementation of appropriate instructional technologies to enhance student learning and engagement; provide professional development opportunities for instructors in all the university’s colleges and schools throughout their teaching careers and across all modalities from face-to-face to fully online; and partner with schools, colleges and departments to help develop and support instructors in delivering exceptional and engaging curricula from associate’s to doctoral programs.

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Blending academic rigor with a rich college experience since 1913, Georgia State University transforms the lives of students, advances the frontiers of knowledge and shapes future leaders. Enrolling one of the most diverse student bodies in the nation, the university provides associate-to-graduate-degree-level educational opportunities for tens of thousands across its downtown Atlanta Campus and five Perimeter College campuses. Graduating students from all backgrounds at equal, high rates, Georgia State is the national model for student success.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

