GeoLinks Recognized as Platinum Winner in the 2024 Future Digital Awards

GeoLinks’ ClearFiber™ network wins 2024 Future Digital Awards for Sustainability in Telecommunications Innovation of the Year.





CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Wednesday, GeoLinks, an enterprise-level telecommunications company, was announced as the Platinum Winner for the Sustainability in Telecommunications Innovation of the Year category in the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2024. Presented by Juniper Research, this accolade recognizes GeoLinks’ groundbreaking contributions to innovations in networking and sustainability in the telecommunications industry.

GeoLinks is a leader in bridging the United States digital divide, ensuring communities both on and off the grid have access to high-speed Internet services via its ClearFiber™ network. Built with 100% solar and wind-powered relay stations, GeoLinks’ eco-friendly approach reduces the carbon footprint of its broadband infrastructure and enhances reliability, preventing users from experiencing outages during electric grid failures. GeoLinks’ innovative and environmentally conscious practices set a precedent in the industry, demonstrating the feasibility of green network footprints.

“We are honored to receive the Telco Innovation Award for Sustainability in Telecommunications Innovation of the Year,” said GeoLinks’ President and COO Ryan Adams. “As we look ahead, our commitment to sustainability, making innovations in networking, and bridging the digital divide remains steadfast. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate what is possible in sustainable network design as we connect more underserved and unconnected communities.”

In 2024, GeoLinks plans to continue to expand its sustainable ClearFiber™ network to service more businesses, homes, and anchor institutions across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

To learn more about GeoLinks’ Internet and Hosted Voice solutions, visit www.geolinks.com.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a telecommunications company nationally recognized for its cutting-edge Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. On a mission to close the digital divide, GeoLinks’ accelerated success is largely due to its flagship ClearFiber™ technology which, in unison with its unrivaled fixed wireless spectrum footprint, delivers enterprise-grade dedicated internet access to rural, suburban, and urban communities, businesses, and municipalities across the country.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides market sizing and forecasting, competitive analysis, strategic assessment, and business modeling to the world’s leading operators and vendors; enabling them to recognize today’s shifting markets and seize tomorrow’s opportunities. Whatever the sector, our clients benefit from actionable knowledge and insight, delivered by experienced industry experts, and backed up by robust and dependable forecasting models. Learn more at www.juniperresearch.com.

Contacts

Lexie Smith



Lexie@theprbarinc.com

503-758-3554