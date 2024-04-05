GeoLinks Recognized As One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024

California-based telecommunications company GeoLinks earns a spot on Financial Times’ list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024.





CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GeoLinks, an enterprise-level telecommunications company, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Financial Times 2024 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Its second consecutive year on the list highlights GeoLinks’ outstanding revenue growth alongside Fortune 500 companies such as Zoom, Tesla, and Shopify.

In partnership with Statista, the ranking was determined by evaluating companies with the strongest disclosed revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. With a reported absolute growth rate of 76%, GeoLinks’ accelerated success is underlined by its ongoing Gigabit+ ClearFiber™ network upgrades and expansion.

“We are honored to be recognized yet again as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies,” said Skyler Ditchfield, CEO and Co-Founder of GeoLinks. “Our growth is not just a measure of our team’s success, but rather serves as evidence of our steadfast dedication to our customers, closing the digital divide, and pushing the limits of connectivity.”

This recognition accompanies a tremendous year of growth for the Company, inclusive of a new investment by Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Jim Reynolds Jr.-backed JLC Infrastructure in 2023, successful Connect America Fund buildouts, ongoing network enhancements, and notable designations like Ditchfield’s latest appointment to the Federal Communications Commission’s Technological Advisory Committee. By continuously investing in its infrastructure and staying at the forefront of innovations in networking advancements, GeoLinks is poised for continued success in 2024 and beyond.

GeoLinks is a telecommunications company nationally recognized for its cutting-edge Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. On a mission to close the digital divide, GeoLinks’ accelerated success is largely due to its flagship ClearFiber™ technology which, in unison with its unrivaled fixed wireless spectrum footprint, delivers enterprise-grade dedicated internet access to rural, suburban, and urban communities, businesses, and municipalities across the country.

The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

