GeoLinks Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023

California-based telecommunications company GeoLinks secures spot on Financial Times’ list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023.

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GeoLinks, a leading enterprise-level telecommunications company headquartered in Ventura County, is proud to announce its recognition as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023 by the Financial Times. Inclusion on the list highlights GeoLinks’ outstanding revenue growth alongside Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, and others.

Financial Times partnered with Statista, a leading market research company, to create a list of Americas’ fastest-growing companies in 2023. The ranking was determined based on companies’ disclosed revenue growth between 2018 and 2021, a period during which the pandemic created significant economic uncertainty.

With a reported Absolute Growth of 124%, GeoLinks’ ability to connect tens of thousands of customers demonstrates its continued dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and operational excellence.

“GeoLinks goes head to head against large multi-billion dollar telecom companies with access to untapped capital, resources, and lobbying power,” commented Skyler Ditchfield, CEO and Co-Founder of GeoLinks. “Despite this, we have risen above and achieved accelerated growth. Our commitment to innovative engineering, superior product delivery, and exceptional customer service has enabled us to compete and thrive in a challenging market.”

GeoLinks’ recognition as one of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies is a significant milestone for the company, demonstrating its ability to thrive in the face of adversity. In the next year, GeoLinks aims to deploy its upgraded product suite throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada, while also enhancing its backend automation and systems. This will provide customers with a wealth of data readily available at their fingertips, ultimately improving their overall customer experience.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a leading telecommunications company nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Ranked on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America three-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Hosted Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide.

Contacts

Lexie Smith

Lexie@theprbarinc.com

