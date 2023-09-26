GeoLinks’ Newest Network Upgrade Delivers Gigabit+ Speeds Across California and Nevada

GeoLinks’ latest network upgrade offers Gigabit+ speeds to businesses in the Greater Los Angeles Area, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Nevada.





CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GeoLinks, an enterprise-level telecommunications company headquartered in California, is proud to announce the successful upgrade of its ClearFiber™ network, now offering Gigabit+ speeds across the Greater Los Angeles Area, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Nevada. This achievement follows GeoLinks’ latest investment from Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Jim Reynolds Jr-backed JLC Infrastructure, further accelerating the Company’s rapid expansion and dedication to improving high-quality broadband access for all.

GeoLinks’ award-winning ClearFiber™ network delivers Gigabit+ dedicated internet access with unlimited bandwidth, guaranteed reliability, and 24/7 US-based customer support. With the largest fixed wireless spectrum footprint in the U.S., this upgrade is expected to further enhance GeoLinks’ customer experience, network performance, and serviceability for businesses, anchor institutions, and residents across its footprint.

“GeoLinks has always been dedicated to empowering communities and driving economic development through high-speed broadband solutions,” said GeoLinks President and COO Ryan Adams. “With our newest network upgrade, we are excited to take this commitment to the next level, giving local businesses and residents the Gigabit+ speeds they need to thrive in today’s digital age.”

In addition to GeoLinks’ upgraded urban and suburban network footprint, the company has long been widely regarded for its unique ability to service rural locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona. Having received substantial awards from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Connect America Fund Phase II Auction (CAF II) as well as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), GeoLinks is in a stronger position than ever to shape the future of connectivity, bridge the digital divide, and redefine public sentiment of what it means to work with a fixed wireless provider.

Customers can expect to see continued network upgrades to roll out over the rest of 2023 and beyond.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a leading telecommunications company nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Digital Voice solutions. Ranked on both Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times’ 2023 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Digital Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for homes, businesses, and Anchor Institutions nationwide.

