GeoLinks Named to Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List for General Excellence

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GeoLinks has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the General Excellence category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. GeoLinks’ efforts to close the digital divide won General Excellence for effecting extraordinary change across multiple sectors.

“GeoLinks goes above and beyond to deploy high-speed broadband to locations once considered too difficult to service,” stated GeoLinks President and COO Ryan Adams. “We’re honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to positively impacting underserved and unconnected communities.”

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, “Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the only 215 honored in the list’s fourth year. Honorees are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a telecommunications company nationally recognized for its cutting-edge Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. On a mission to close the digital divide, GeoLinks’ accelerated success is largely due to its flagship ClearFiber™ technology which, in unison with its unrivaled fixed wireless spectrum footprint, delivers enterprise-grade dedicated internet access to rural, suburban, and urban communities, businesses, and municipalities across the country.

About INC.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

