GEOINT 2024: Vibrint to Showcase Latest National Security Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, LiFi and Quantum Computing, Booth 2131

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Vibrint, a leading innovator in federal technology solutions, today previewed its plans to demonstrate a selection of groundbreaking national security technology solutions at the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation’s annual GEOINT Symposium May 5-8 in booth no. 2131.





Vibrint operational and technical experts will showcase mission applications for Vibrint’s latest advanced technology innovations. Technology stations in the booth will feature a new form of secure wireless communication, enhanced artificial intelligence deployments, a hybrid cloud platform enabling zero-trust, and multi-cloud operations capabilities. These diverse solutions have been designed to give Vibrint’s customers more secure, efficient and effective ways to organize, control, scale and harness data, with the goal of enhancing the quality of mission outcomes. Visitors to the Vibrint booth will also have a special preview of some of the company’s upcoming solutions, including a product that thwarts quantum attacks on systems and software.

“We’re immensely proud of these innovations and our creative collaboration with commercial partners. Together, we’re excited to give the GEOINT community an exclusive preview of vital technology solutions that address some of our customers’ most pressing mission challenges,” said Tom Lash, CEO of Vibrint and a member of the USGIF Advisory Council. “Our continuous quest for innovation goes to the heart of Vibrint’s mission. We’re dedicated to designing best-in-class solutions geared to helping customers constantly improve how they understand, plan and act in the increasingly complex world of national security.”

Stop by the Vibrint booth no. 2131 at GEOINT to learn more about:

Vibrint LiFi, powered by pureLifi : By harnessing the power of light waves, Vibrint LiFi allows agencies to create ultra-secure wireless networks with greater reliability and mobility for government and national security organizations.

By harnessing the power of light waves, Vibrint LiFi allows agencies to create ultra-secure wireless networks with greater reliability and mobility for government and national security organizations. Vibrint Automated Multi-Cloud Operations, powered by Kion: Enabling customers to continuously maintain their security posture in the cloud, Vibrint offers a single platform for policy-based identity, financial management and compliance across multi-cloud deployments in AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

Enabling customers to continuously maintain their security posture in the cloud, Vibrint offers a single platform for policy-based identity, financial management and compliance across multi-cloud deployments in AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Vibrint Hybrid Cloud: By utilizing network micro-segmentation, attribute-based asset control, virtual desktop infrastructure and other technologies, Vibrint offers air-gapped comprehensive solutions with fully integrated, expandable resources that are secured with a zero-trust implementation.

By utilizing network micro-segmentation, attribute-based asset control, virtual desktop infrastructure and other technologies, Vibrint offers air-gapped comprehensive solutions with fully integrated, expandable resources that are secured with a zero-trust implementation. Vibrint Enhanced Artificial Intelligence Deployment: Even as technology continues to rapidly evolve, Vibrint delivers state-of-the-art AI models. With Kubernetes and GPU , Vibrint makes next-gen AI workload management less complex, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance of on-premises next-generation AI workloads.

Vibrint helps national security customers Make the Right Call, sustaining mission advantage at the forefront of intelligence gathering and analysis. Our teams of technologists, analysts and mission specialists pursue innovation in high-performance computing, SIGINT research and analysis, software and systems development, and mission resilience. The systems we create and the services we provide enhance our customers’ capacity and capability for harvesting and harnessing data, enhancing the quality and speed of mission-critical decisions. Within our Collaboration Lab environment, we leverage our technical expertise to explore future capabilities vital to the U.S. national security mission. Based in Annapolis Junction, Maryland. Find us at vibrint.com and @Vibrint on LinkedIn and Instagram.

