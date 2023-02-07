GEODNET Announces a Real-Time Kinematic (RTK), Centimeter Precision, GNSS Corrections Service for OEMs and Systems Integrators of Agricultural Robotics

GEODNET is the world’s largest decentralized geospatial reference network and provides open access for both on-vehicle GNSS receivers and qualified-reference stations





TOULOUSE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at the FIRA international agricultural robotics forum, GEODNET announces initial availability of a Real-Time Kinematic (RTK), Centimeter Precision, GNSS Corrections Service for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Systems Integrators. GEODNET is compatible with thousands of fielded GNSS receivers from all major brands, on-vehicle automated steering and spraying kits, as well as the latest drones and robots. The dense network of reference stations provides fast and reliable performance with the best achievable accuracy.

Free GEODNET correction service trials are available now for qualified OEMs and Systems Integrators in most of the major agricultural regions of the world. Interested parties can apply for a trial stream at https://geodnet.com/ntrip.

The GEODNET data stream is a full constellation corrections service that includes the following features:

✔ More than 1700 Total Full-Constellation Reference Stations World-Wide



✔ RTCM3.2 Data Format for Maximum Rover/Receiver Compatibility



✔ Simple NTRIP Sign-On and Access



✔ GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS Signal Tracking

GPS/QZSS L1C/A, L1C, L2P (Y), L2C, L5 Galileo E1, E5a, E5b Glonass L1, L2 BeiDou B1I, B2I, B3I, B1C, B2a, B2b

✔ Additional Local Reference Stations can be added in Flexible Permissionless Manner



✔ Receive Rewards and Service Discounts for Adding Local Reference Stations Based on the Quality of Data

Introduced at the Institute of Navigation 2021 GNSS Conference, the GEODNET — Global Earth Observation Decentralized Network — received a Best Presentation Award and has rapidly grown since official launch in February 2022. With over 2000 reference stations online on every major continent, GEODNET is the world’s largest decentralized Geospatial Reference Network. The real-time reference station map is found at: https://console.geodnet.com/map.

“GEODNET is pleased to have reached the scale and density needed to begin to offer the Agriculture Community a new Global RTK Corrections network where every member of the high-precision location ecosystem benefits together,” said Mike Horton, Project Creator of the GEODNET.

About GEODNET

GEODNET is a revolutionary Web3 Token Incentivized Physical Infrastructure Network (TIPIN) project that creates secure and precise location data using a worldwide global network of high-precision, multi-band GNSS reference stations that track satellite data for a variety of real-world applications in Agriculture, Construction, Robotics, IoT, and Consumer Apps.

GEODNET was founded February 2022.

