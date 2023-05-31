Genomic Testing Cooperative Presents at ASCO meeting Studies Demonstrating the Power of its Liquid Biopsy and Tissue-Based Targeted Transcriptomic Approach when Combined with Artificial Intelligence

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA (GTC) announced that it will be presenting at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting three studies illustrating the power of its proprietary RNA next generation sequencing (NGS) approach in advancing liquid biopsy and tissue-based precision testing. In one study GTC and its co-op members demonstrate that its targeted transcriptome analysis when used with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can distinguish between mutations caused by cancer versus those caused by aging or so-called CHIP (clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential). In another study, GTC presents data showing that its AI selected only 20 immune biomarkers that can distinguish between immunologically active tumors and immunologically inactive tumors. Similarly, GTC’s proprietary AI using targeted transcriptomic data can define specific immune microenvironment biomarkers that distinguish myelodysplastic bone marrow from acute leukemia microenvironment and from normal bone marrow.

“These studies form the basis for establishing new innovative approaches that can be used in the diagnosis and the treatment of cancer. Such innovations can replace the conventional diagnostic methods and offer more precise medicine at a lower cost to the healthcare system,” stated Dr. Maher Albitar, founder, chief medical officer, and chief executive officer of GTC. “GTC and its Co-Op members are leading in the utilization and adaptation of RNA profiling in everyday diagnosis and clinical decision making, especially cell-free RNA (cfRNA) profiling.”

This data will be presented in three posters:

1. “Distinguishing between cancer-related mutations and clonal hematopoiesis using cell-free RNA (cfRNA) expression levels in a machine learning model.”

Abstract # 3043; Poster # 241, 6/3/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM

2. “Defining the immune microenvironment in myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia using machine learning.”

Abstract # 7060, Poster # 190, 6/5/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM

3. “Using machine learning to characterize lung cancer microenvironment and the development of a model to predict the presence of similar microenvironment in other cancers.”

Abstract # 2634, Poster # 476, 6/3/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM

Visit GTC booth 4107 at ASCO for more detail and highlights on this work and on how to become a member of the Co-Op. GTC will also be hosting an interactive workshop on September 23, 2023, at the Chicago Miracle Mile Marriott. Visit genomictestingcooperative.com to learn more about registering for “Genomics Beyond Drug Selection: Using DNA and RNA Data.”

About Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA

Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) is a privately-owned molecular testing company located in Irvine, CA. The company operates based on a cooperative (co-op) business model. Members of the co-op hold type A shares with voting rights. The company offers its patron members a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling based mainly on next generation sequencing. Molecular alterations are identified based on rigorous testing with the aid of specially developed algorithms to increase accuracy and efficiency. The clinical relevance of the detected alterations is pulled from numerous databases using internally developed software. Relevance of findings to diagnosis, prognosis, selecting therapy, and predicting outcome are reported to members. The co-op model allows GTC to make the testing and information platform available to members at a lower cost because of a lower overhead. For more information, please visit https://genomictestingcooperative.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

All of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the GTC management’s current expectations and include statements regarding the value of comprehensive genomic profiling, RNA profiling, DNA profiling, algorithms, therapy, and the ability of testing to provide clinically useful information. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and GTC undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

