Genome Insight to Unveil Hong Kong Real-World Evidence on Target Enhanced Whole Genome Sequencing at 2023 AACR-KCA Joint Conference

Genome Insight’s presentation will feature the outcomes of a collaborative real-world evidence program on TE-WGS in lung cancers. The program focused on non-small cell lung adenocarcinoma and drew on a TE-WGS pipeline exclusively designed for solid tumors, known as CancerVision.

The presentation will highlight a case that underscores the importance of adopting a comprehensive TE-WGS genomic assessment strategy, relative to the current practice of serial panel testing. Genome Insight will present the case of a 78-year-old Asian man from Hong Kong with poorly differentiated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The patient underwent multiple lines of standard treatment before the identification of actionable biomarkers through TE-WGS.

The results indicated that CancerVision was able to detect actionable biomarkers, including MET gene amplification with a Gene Copy Number (GCN) of 8, a high TMB of 14.88 muts/mb, and a tobacco-smoking-induced whole-genome sequencing signature. These biomarkers had not been identified previously through conventional NGS panel testing methods.

“We are thrilled to present this real-world evidence from Hong Kong at the esteemed 2023 AACR-KCA Joint Conference,” said Ryul Kim, Chief Technology Officer. “Genome Insight is committed to advancing precision oncology through innovative, collaborative research projects like this one. We believe that TE-WGS is a powerful tool for improving the precision and speed of therapeutic decision-making and look forward to sharing our findings with the global community.,” added Dr. Kim.

About Genome Insight

Genome Insight, Inc. is a global company, with headquarters in San Diego, California. The company was brought to fruition by physicians with a common vision to deliver unparalleled bioinformatics that merges whole-genome and patient data with to deliver first-in-class research and discovery, precision diagnostics and treatments. The company operates proper laboratory and having an effort for best environment to analysis. The company’s mission is to improve how patients are diagnosed and treated, by unlocking the full potential of personalized genomic data. To learn more, please visit https://genomeinsight.net

