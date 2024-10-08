Home Business Wire Genius Sports to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 12
Genius Sports to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 12

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results before 8:00AM ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.


At 8:00AM ET on the same day, Genius will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Genius Sports’ earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.geniussports.com. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit Genius Sports’ investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954) 554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com

