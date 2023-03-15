<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Genius Sports Showcases Second Spectrum Technology in Visual Product Demonstration
Business Wire

Genius Sports Showcases Second Spectrum Technology in Visual Product Demonstration

di Business Wire

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or the “Company”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, yesterday hosted a visual demonstration to showcase Second Spectrum technology and products.

The demonstration was presented by various members of the management team, including Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Locke, Second Spectrum Co-Founder and President, Rajiv Maheswaran, Genius Sports President of North America and former CEO of ESPN and NFL Network, Steve Bornstein, and Mike Slade, who held roles at Microsoft, where he introduced Excel and other Microsoft Office products, worked as CEO of Starwave, launched ESPN.com, NBA.com, and NFL.com, and served as strategic advisor for Apple CEO, Steve Jobs.

A replay of the presentation is now available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com.

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Contacts

Media
Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Investors
Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954)-554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com

Articoli correlati

Google Selects Fastly Oblivious HTTP Relay for Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Enhance Online Privacy for Billions of Chrome Users

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced it has entered into...
Continua a leggere

Google Selects Fastly Oblivious HTTP Relay for Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Enhance Online Privacy for Billions of Chrome Users

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced it has entered into...
Continua a leggere

Jumio KYX Platform Wins Gold in 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Prestigious award win further solidifies Jumio’s position as the leader in digital identity and fraud prevention PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biometrics--Jumio,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Google Selects Fastly Oblivious HTTP Relay for Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Enhance Online Privacy...

Business Wire