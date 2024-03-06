Genius Sports Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results Above Expectations and Announces 2024 Outlook for Group Revenue Growth and Adj. EBITDA Margin Expansion

2023 Group Revenue increased 21% to $413m, exceeding initial guidance of $391m

2023 Group Adj. EBITDA more-than-tripled to $53m, also exceeding initial guidance of $41m (Group Net Loss of $86m)

2023 Group Adj. EBITDA margin increased by over 800bps year-over-year to 13%

Q4 2023 Group Revenue of $127m and Group Adj. EBITDA of $12m, surpassing guidance and representing 21% and 349% growth, respectively (Q4 Group Net Loss of $38m)

2023 year-end cash position of $126m, an increase of $11m compared to June 2023

Expecting 2024 Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA of $480m and $75m, representing 16% and 41% year-over-year growth, respectively, and nearly 300bps of margin expansion

Expecting to generate positive cash flow for the entirety of 2024

“We are excited to report our eighth consecutive quarter of financial results above expectations, while demonstrating the increasing profitability of our business model and our ability to consistently execute on our strategic objectives,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. “The business is now better positioned than ever to benefit from multiple structural growth drivers across the digital sports ecosystem, and we’re excited to continue our momentum into 2024.”

$ in thousands Q423 Q422 % Group Revenue 127,172 105,339 20.7% Betting Technology, Content & Services 86,706 65,543 32.3% Media Technology, Content & Services 28,546 25,639 11.3% Sports Technology & Services 11,920 14,157 (15.8%) Group Net loss (38,452) (127,716) 69.9% Group Adjusted EBITDA 11,958 2,661 349.4% Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.4% 2.5% 690 bps

$ in thousands FY 2023 FY 2022 % Group Revenue 412,977 341,029 21.1% Betting Technology, Content & Services 274,235 209,251 31.1% Media Technology, Content & Services 91,605 82,698 10.8% Sports Technology & Services 47,137 49,080 (4.0%) Group Net loss (85,534) (181,636) 52.9% Group Adjusted EBITDA 53,345 15,788 237.9% Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.9% 4.6% 830 bps

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights

Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $127.2 million. Betting Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $86.7 million, driven by new customer acquisitions, growth in business with existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations, expansion of value-add services, and increased customer utilization of Genius Sports’ available event content. Media Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased by 11% year-over-year to $28.5 million, driven by growth in the Americas region, primarily for programmatic advertising services. Sports Technology & Services: Revenue decreased by 16% year-over-year to $11.9 million, primarily due to a decrease in revenue where Genius Sports receives non-cash consideration in the form of official sports data and streaming rights.

Group Net Loss: Group net loss narrowed from ($127.7 million) in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, to ($38.5 million) in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $12.0 million in the quarter vs. $11.0 million guidance. This represents a 349% increase compared to the $2.7 million reported in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $413.0 million. Betting Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $274.2 million. Media Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased by 11% year-over-year to $91.6 million. Sports Technology & Services: Revenue decreased by 4% year-over-year to $47.1 million.

Group Net Loss: Group net loss narrowed from ($181.6 million) in the full year ended December 31, 2022, to ($85.5 million) in the full year 2023, driven by improved underlying performance.

Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $53.3 million in the year vs. the latest guidance of $53.0 million and initial guidance of $41.0 million at the start of FY 2023. This represents a 238% increase compared to the $15.8 million reported in the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Q4 2023 Business Highlights

After launching BetVision with Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics and BetRivers in the prior reporting period, Genius Sports also expanded its partnership with FanDuel to launch the revolutionary NFL BetVision streaming solution

Announced strategic 10-year partnership with FIBA to deliver next-gen AI-powered technology for Leagues and National Federations through 2035

Launched FanHub ID, a privacy-compliant solution using proprietary data to build fan-based profiles, giving marketers and content owners new opportunities to reach and measure engaged sports audiences at scale

After the reporting period, Genius Sports unveiled ‘Edge’, an automated pricing tool that enables sportsbooks to maximize profitability

Financial Outlook

Genius Sports expects to generate Group Revenue of approximately $480 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $75 million in 2024. The Company also expects to generate positive cash flow in the full-year of 2024.

$ in millions Q1 2024E Q2 2024E Q3 2024E Q4 2024E FY 2024E Group Revenue 117 94 113 156 480 Group Adjusted EBITDA 6 21 23 25 75

Financial Statements & Reconciliation Tables

Genius Sports Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 127,172 $ 105,339 $ 412,977 $ 341,029 Cost of revenue 116,656 102,153 343,972 338,166 Gross profit 10,516 3,186 69,005 2,863 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 9,625 6,932 29,432 31,344 Research and development 7,874 6,664 26,070 29,894 General and administrative 27,076 32,865 85,167 122,829 Transaction expenses 338 1,540 2,494 1,668 Total operating expense 44,913 48,001 143,163 185,735 Loss from operations (34,397) (44,815) (74,158) (182,872) Interest income (expense), net 580 (354) 1,953 (1,487) Loss on disposal of assets (259) (121) (291) (292) (Loss) gain on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (110) (4,190) (2,919) 218 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities – (1,064) (534) 10,132 Loss on abandonment of assets (11,226) – (11,226) – Gain (loss) on foreign currency 5,788 (77,281) 3,875 (8,979) Total other expense (5,227) (83,010) (9,142) (408) Loss before income taxes (39,624) (127,825) (83,300) (183,280) Income tax benefit (expense) 423 (970) (5,340) (1,714) Gain from equity method investment 749 1,079 3,106 3,358 Net loss $ (38,452) $ (127,716) $ (85,534) $ (181,636) Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.17) $ (0.59) $ (0.38) $ (0.85) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 227,480,271 216,930,394 225,882,254 213,391,134

Genius Sports Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31 December 31 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,331 $ 122,715 Restricted cash, current – 12,102 Accounts receivable, net 71,088 33,378 Contract assets 38,802 38,447 Prepaid expenses 27,231 28,207 Other current assets 7,329 1,668 Total current assets 244,781 236,517 Property and equipment, net 11,552 12,881 Intangible assets, net 129,670 149,248 Operating lease right of use assets 7,011 6,459 Goodwill 326,011 309,894 Investments 26,399 23,682 Restricted cash, non-current 25,462 24,203 Other assets 4,838 10,453 Total assets $ 775,724 $ 773,337 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,379 $ 33,121 Accrued expenses 56,331 56,956 Deferred revenue 44,345 41,273 Current debt 7,573 7,405 Derivative warrant liabilities – 6,922 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,610 3,462 Other current liabilities 13,676 22,001 Total current liabilities 182,914 171,140 Long-term debt – less current portion 19 7,088 Deferred tax liability 15,335 15,009 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,501 3,284 Other liabilities 936 – Total liabilities 202,705 196,521 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 213,224,868 shares issued and 209,118,920 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023; unlimited shares authorized, 201,853,695 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 2,132 2,019 B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,646,082 1,568,917 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at December 31, 2023; nil shares at December 31, 2022 (17,653) – Accumulated deficit (1,024,487) (938,953) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,057) (55,169) Total shareholders’ equity 573,019 576,816 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 775,724 $ 773,337

Genius Sports Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Year Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 Cash Flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (85,534) $ (181,636) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 77,308 68,529 Loss on disposal of assets 291 292 Loss (gain) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 2,919 (218) Stock-based compensation 35,318 89,839 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 534 (10,132) Non-cash interest expense, net 258 689 Non-cash lease expense 3,929 6,029 Gain on lease termination – (642) Loss on lease abandonment – 281 Amortization of contract cost 1,009 862 Deferred income taxes (444) (113) Provision for doubtful accounts 2,518 2,186 Gain from equity method investment (3,106) (3,358) Loss on abandonment of assets 11,226 – (Gain) loss on foreign currency remeasurement (5,571) 5,577 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (33,173) 8,370 Contract asset 1,610 (19,491) Prepaid expenses (8,643) (7,120) Other current assets 1,156 4,986 Other assets (1,495) (2,122) Accounts payable 22,065 15,743 Accrued expenses (3,513) 7,147 Deferred revenue 906 14,939 Other current liabilities (1,936) 12,519 Operating lease liabilities (3,672) (6,395) Other liabilities 916 (10,216) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,876 (3,455) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,569) (5,967) Capitalization of internally developed software costs (44,158) (41,387) Distributions from (contribution to) equity method investments 1,555 (7,871) Equity investments without readily determinable fair values – (150) Purchases of intangible assets (1,416) (196) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired – (20) Proceeds from disposal of assets 18 770 Net cash used in investing activities (47,570) (54,821) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans and mortgage (21) (21) Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants 6,812 – Repayment of promissory notes (7,387) – Net cash used in financing activities (596) (21) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 63 (5,061) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,227) (63,358) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 159,020 222,378 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 125,793 $ 159,020 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 8 $ 798 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 4,490 $ 2,054 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of common shares by subsidiary in connection with warrant redemptions $ 17,653 $ – Promissory notes arising from equity method investments $ – $ 14,688 Issuance of common stock in connection with business combinations $ 10,157 $ 17,452

Genius Sports Limited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars, in thousands) (dollars, in thousands) Consolidated net loss $ (38,452) $ (127,716) $ (85,534) $ (181,636) Adjusted for: Net, interest (income) expense (580) 354 (1,953) 1,487 Income tax (benefit) expense (423) 970 5,340 1,714 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 10,305 9,568 40,476 40,089 Other depreciation and amortization (2) 14,244 7,749 37,841 29,302 Stock-based compensation (3) 16,070 11,196 35,462 89,943 Transaction expenses 338 1,540 2,494 1,668 Litigation and related costs (4) 876 13,024 2,289 24,624 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities – 1,064 534 (10,132) Loss (gain) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 110 4,190 2,919 (218) Loss on abandonment of assets 11,226 – 11,226 – (Gain) loss on foreign currency (5,788) 77,281 (3,875) 8,979 Other (5) 4,032 3,441 6,126 9,968 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,958 $ 2,661 $ 53,345 $ 15,788

(1) Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions, inclusive of amortization for data rights, marketing products, and acquired technology. (2) Includes depreciation of Genius’ property and equipment, amortization of contract cost, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions. (3) Includes restricted shares, stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers. (4) Includes mainly legal and related costs in connection with non-routine litigation. (5) Includes expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions, gain/losses on disposal of assets, severance costs and non-recurring compensation payments.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its non-GAAP measure is included above.

Adjusted EBITDA

We present Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to our revenue-generating operations, including stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities, remeasurement of contingent consideration, and gain or loss on foreign currency. Group adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Group adjusted EBITDA divided by Group revenue.

Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are used by management to evaluate our core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. We believe Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating our operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, our calculation of Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure.

We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.

Constant Currency

Certain income statement items in this press release are discussed on a constant currency basis. Our results between periods may not be comparable due to foreign currency translation effects. We present certain income statement items on a constant currency basis, as if GBP:USD exchange rate had remained constant period-over-period, to enhance the comparability of our results. We calculate income statement constant currency amounts by taking the relevant average GBP:USD exchange rate used in the preparation of our income statement for the more recent comparative period and apply it to the actual GBP amount used in the preparation of our income statement for the prior comparative period.

Constant currency amounts only adjust for the impact related to the translation of our consolidated financial statements from GBP to USD. Constant currency amounts do not adjust for any other translation effects, such as the translation of results of subsidiaries whose functional currency is other than GBP or USD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures, including fluctuating foreign currency and exchange rates; risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty; and other factors included under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, or the documents to which we refer readers in this press release, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

