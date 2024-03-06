Genius Sports Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results Above Expectations and Announces 2024 Outlook for Group Revenue Growth and Adj. EBITDA Margin Expansion

- 2023 Group Revenue increased 21% to $413m, exceeding initial guidance of $391m
- 2023 Group Adj. EBITDA more-than-tripled to $53m, also exceeding initial guidance of $41m (Group Net Loss of $86m)
- 2023 Group Adj. EBITDA margin increased by over 800bps year-over-year to 13%
- Q4 2023 Group Revenue of $127m and Group Adj. EBITDA of $12m, surpassing guidance and representing 21% and 349% growth, respectively (Q4 Group Net Loss of $38m)
- 2023 year-end cash position of $126m, an increase of $11m compared to June 2023
- Expecting 2024 Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA of $480m and $75m, representing 16% and 41% year-over-year growth, respectively, and nearly 300bps of margin expansion
- Expecting to generate positive cash flow for the entirety of 2024
LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or the “Group”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
“We are excited to report our eighth consecutive quarter of financial results above expectations, while demonstrating the increasing profitability of our business model and our ability to consistently execute on our strategic objectives,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. “The business is now better positioned than ever to benefit from multiple structural growth drivers across the digital sports ecosystem, and we’re excited to continue our momentum into 2024.”
|
$ in thousands
|
Q423
|
Q422
|
%
|
Group Revenue
|
127,172
|
105,339
|
20.7%
|
Betting Technology, Content & Services
|
86,706
|
65,543
|
32.3%
|
Media Technology, Content & Services
|
28,546
|
25,639
|
11.3%
|
Sports Technology & Services
|
11,920
|
14,157
|
(15.8%)
|
Group Net loss
|
(38,452)
|
(127,716)
|
69.9%
|
Group Adjusted EBITDA
|
11,958
|
2,661
|
349.4%
|
Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
9.4%
|
2.5%
|
690 bps
|
$ in thousands
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2022
|
%
|
Group Revenue
|
412,977
|
341,029
|
21.1%
|
Betting Technology, Content & Services
|
274,235
|
209,251
|
31.1%
|
Media Technology, Content & Services
|
91,605
|
82,698
|
10.8%
|
Sports Technology & Services
|
47,137
|
49,080
|
(4.0%)
|
Group Net loss
|
(85,534)
|
(181,636)
|
52.9%
|
Group Adjusted EBITDA
|
53,345
|
15,788
|
237.9%
|
Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
12.9%
|
4.6%
|
830 bps
Q4 2023 Financial Highlights
-
Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $127.2 million.
- Betting Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $86.7 million, driven by new customer acquisitions, growth in business with existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations, expansion of value-add services, and increased customer utilization of Genius Sports’ available event content.
- Media Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased by 11% year-over-year to $28.5 million, driven by growth in the Americas region, primarily for programmatic advertising services.
- Sports Technology & Services: Revenue decreased by 16% year-over-year to $11.9 million, primarily due to a decrease in revenue where Genius Sports receives non-cash consideration in the form of official sports data and streaming rights.
- Group Net Loss: Group net loss narrowed from ($127.7 million) in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, to ($38.5 million) in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.
- Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $12.0 million in the quarter vs. $11.0 million guidance. This represents a 349% increase compared to the $2.7 million reported in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights
-
Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $413.0 million.
- Betting Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $274.2 million.
- Media Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased by 11% year-over-year to $91.6 million.
- Sports Technology & Services: Revenue decreased by 4% year-over-year to $47.1 million.
- Group Net Loss: Group net loss narrowed from ($181.6 million) in the full year ended December 31, 2022, to ($85.5 million) in the full year 2023, driven by improved underlying performance.
- Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $53.3 million in the year vs. the latest guidance of $53.0 million and initial guidance of $41.0 million at the start of FY 2023. This represents a 238% increase compared to the $15.8 million reported in the full year ended December 31, 2022.
Q4 2023 Business Highlights
- After launching BetVision with Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics and BetRivers in the prior reporting period, Genius Sports also expanded its partnership with FanDuel to launch the revolutionary NFL BetVision streaming solution
- Announced strategic 10-year partnership with FIBA to deliver next-gen AI-powered technology for Leagues and National Federations through 2035
- Launched FanHub ID, a privacy-compliant solution using proprietary data to build fan-based profiles, giving marketers and content owners new opportunities to reach and measure engaged sports audiences at scale
- After the reporting period, Genius Sports unveiled ‘Edge’, an automated pricing tool that enables sportsbooks to maximize profitability
Financial Outlook
Genius Sports expects to generate Group Revenue of approximately $480 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $75 million in 2024. The Company also expects to generate positive cash flow in the full-year of 2024.
|
$ in millions
|
Q1 2024E
|
Q2 2024E
|
Q3 2024E
|
Q4 2024E
|
FY 2024E
|
Group Revenue
|
117
|
94
|
113
|
156
|
480
|
Group Adjusted EBITDA
|
6
|
21
|
23
|
25
|
75
Financial Statements & Reconciliation Tables
|
Genius Sports Limited
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 127,172
|
|
$ 105,339
|
|
$ 412,977
|
|
$ 341,029
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
116,656
|
|
102,153
|
|
343,972
|
|
338,166
|
Gross profit
|
|
10,516
|
|
3,186
|
|
69,005
|
|
2,863
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
9,625
|
|
6,932
|
|
29,432
|
|
31,344
|
Research and development
|
|
7,874
|
|
6,664
|
|
26,070
|
|
29,894
|
General and administrative
|
|
27,076
|
|
32,865
|
|
85,167
|
|
122,829
|
Transaction expenses
|
|
338
|
|
1,540
|
|
2,494
|
|
1,668
|
Total operating expense
|
|
44,913
|
|
48,001
|
|
143,163
|
|
185,735
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(34,397)
|
|
(44,815)
|
|
(74,158)
|
|
(182,872)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
580
|
|
(354)
|
|
1,953
|
|
(1,487)
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
(259)
|
|
(121)
|
|
(291)
|
|
(292)
|
(Loss) gain on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
|
|
(110)
|
|
(4,190)
|
|
(2,919)
|
|
218
|
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
|
|
–
|
|
(1,064)
|
|
(534)
|
|
10,132
|
Loss on abandonment of assets
|
|
(11,226)
|
|
–
|
|
(11,226)
|
|
–
|
Gain (loss) on foreign currency
|
|
5,788
|
|
(77,281)
|
|
3,875
|
|
(8,979)
|
Total other expense
|
|
(5,227)
|
|
(83,010)
|
|
(9,142)
|
|
(408)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(39,624)
|
|
(127,825)
|
|
(83,300)
|
|
(183,280)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
423
|
|
(970)
|
|
(5,340)
|
|
(1,714)
|
Gain from equity method investment
|
|
749
|
|
1,079
|
|
3,106
|
|
3,358
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (38,452)
|
|
$ (127,716)
|
|
$ (85,534)
|
|
$ (181,636)
|
Loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$ (0.17)
|
|
$ (0.59)
|
|
$ (0.38)
|
|
$ (0.85)
|
Weighted average common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
227,480,271
|
|
216,930,394
|
|
225,882,254
|
|
213,391,134
|
Genius Sports Limited
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 100,331
|
|
$ 122,715
|
Restricted cash, current
|
–
|
12,102
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
71,088
|
33,378
|
Contract assets
|
38,802
|
38,447
|
Prepaid expenses
|
27,231
|
28,207
|
Other current assets
|
7,329
|
1,668
|
Total current assets
|
244,781
|
236,517
|
Property and equipment, net
|
11,552
|
12,881
|
Intangible assets, net
|
129,670
|
149,248
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
7,011
|
6,459
|
Goodwill
|
326,011
|
309,894
|
Investments
|
26,399
|
23,682
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
25,462
|
24,203
|
Other assets
|
4,838
|
10,453
|
Total assets
|
$ 775,724
|
|
$ 773,337
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 57,379
|
|
$ 33,121
|
Accrued expenses
|
56,331
|
56,956
|
Deferred revenue
|
44,345
|
41,273
|
Current debt
|
7,573
|
7,405
|
Derivative warrant liabilities
|
–
|
6,922
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
3,610
|
3,462
|
Other current liabilities
|
13,676
|
22,001
|
Total current liabilities
|
182,914
|
171,140
|
Long-term debt – less current portion
|
19
|
7,088
|
Deferred tax liability
|
15,335
|
15,009
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
3,501
|
3,284
|
Other liabilities
|
936
|
–
|
Total liabilities
|
202,705
|
196,521
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 213,224,868 shares issued and 209,118,920 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023; unlimited shares authorized, 201,853,695 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022
|
2,132
|
2,019
|
B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|
2
|
2
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,646,082
|
1,568,917
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at December 31, 2023; nil shares at December 31, 2022
|
(17,653)
|
–
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,024,487)
|
(938,953)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(33,057)
|
(55,169)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
573,019
|
576,816
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$ 775,724
|
|
$ 773,337
|
Genius Sports Limited
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Cash Flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (85,534)
|
|
$ (181,636)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
77,308
|
|
68,529
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
291
|
|
292
|
Loss (gain) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
|
|
2,919
|
|
(218)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
35,318
|
|
89,839
|
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
|
|
534
|
|
(10,132)
|
Non-cash interest expense, net
|
|
258
|
|
689
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
3,929
|
|
6,029
|
Gain on lease termination
|
|
–
|
|
(642)
|
Loss on lease abandonment
|
|
–
|
|
281
|
Amortization of contract cost
|
|
1,009
|
|
862
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(444)
|
|
(113)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
2,518
|
|
2,186
|
Gain from equity method investment
|
|
(3,106)
|
|
(3,358)
|
Loss on abandonment of assets
|
|
11,226
|
|
–
|
(Gain) loss on foreign currency remeasurement
|
|
(5,571)
|
|
5,577
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(33,173)
|
|
8,370
|
Contract asset
|
|
1,610
|
|
(19,491)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
(8,643)
|
|
(7,120)
|
Other current assets
|
|
1,156
|
|
4,986
|
Other assets
|
|
(1,495)
|
|
(2,122)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
22,065
|
|
15,743
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
(3,513)
|
|
7,147
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
906
|
|
14,939
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
(1,936)
|
|
12,519
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(3,672)
|
|
(6,395)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
916
|
|
(10,216)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
14,876
|
|
(3,455)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(3,569)
|
|
(5,967)
|
Capitalization of internally developed software costs
|
|
(44,158)
|
|
(41,387)
|
Distributions from (contribution to) equity method investments
|
|
1,555
|
|
(7,871)
|
Equity investments without readily determinable fair values
|
|
–
|
|
(150)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
(1,416)
|
|
(196)
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
|
–
|
|
(20)
|
Proceeds from disposal of assets
|
|
18
|
|
770
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(47,570)
|
|
(54,821)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of loans and mortgage
|
|
(21)
|
|
(21)
|
Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants
|
|
6,812
|
|
–
|
Repayment of promissory notes
|
|
(7,387)
|
|
–
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(596)
|
(21)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
63
|
(5,061)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(33,227)
|
(63,358)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
159,020
|
222,378
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$ 125,793
|
$ 159,020
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash activities:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
|
$ 8
|
|
$ 798
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|
|
$ 4,490
|
|
$ 2,054
|
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of common shares by subsidiary in connection with warrant redemptions
|
|
$ 17,653
|
|
$ –
|
Promissory notes arising from equity method investments
|
|
$ –
|
|
$ 14,688
|
Issuance of common stock in connection with business combinations
|
|
$ 10,157
|
|
$ 17,452
|
Genius Sports Limited
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
|
|
(dollars, in thousands)
|
|
(dollars, in thousands)
|
|
Consolidated net loss
|
$ (38,452)
|
$ (127,716)
|
|
$ (85,534)
|
$ (181,636)
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net, interest (income) expense
|
(580)
|
354
|
|
(1,953)
|
1,487
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(423)
|
970
|
|
5,340
|
1,714
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)
|
10,305
|
9,568
|
|
40,476
|
40,089
|
|
Other depreciation and amortization (2)
|
14,244
|
7,749
|
|
37,841
|
29,302
|
|
Stock-based compensation (3)
|
16,070
|
11,196
|
|
35,462
|
89,943
|
|
Transaction expenses
|
338
|
1,540
|
|
2,494
|
1,668
|
|
Litigation and related costs (4)
|
876
|
13,024
|
|
2,289
|
24,624
|
|
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
|
–
|
1,064
|
|
534
|
(10,132)
|
|
Loss (gain) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
|
110
|
4,190
|
|
2,919
|
(218)
|
|
Loss on abandonment of assets
|
11,226
|
–
|
|
11,226
|
–
|
|
(Gain) loss on foreign currency
|
(5,788)
|
77,281
|
|
(3,875)
|
8,979
|
|
Other (5)
|
4,032
|
3,441
|
|
6,126
|
9,968
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 11,958
|
$ 2,661
|
|
$ 53,345
|
$ 15,788
|
|
(1)
|
Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions, inclusive of amortization for data rights, marketing products, and acquired technology.
|
(2)
|
Includes depreciation of Genius’ property and equipment, amortization of contract cost, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions.
|
(3)
|
Includes restricted shares, stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers.
|
(4)
|
Includes mainly legal and related costs in connection with non-routine litigation.
|
(5)
|
Includes expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions, gain/losses on disposal of assets, severance costs and non-recurring compensation payments.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Genius Sports management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00AM ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter results.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963.
A live audio webcast may be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com along with Genius’ earnings press release and related materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.
We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.
Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its non-GAAP measure is included above.
Adjusted EBITDA
We present Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to our revenue-generating operations, including stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities, remeasurement of contingent consideration, and gain or loss on foreign currency. Group adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Group adjusted EBITDA divided by Group revenue.
Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are used by management to evaluate our core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. We believe Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating our operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, our calculation of Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure.
We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.
Constant Currency
Certain income statement items in this press release are discussed on a constant currency basis. Our results between periods may not be comparable due to foreign currency translation effects. We present certain income statement items on a constant currency basis, as if GBP:USD exchange rate had remained constant period-over-period, to enhance the comparability of our results. We calculate income statement constant currency amounts by taking the relevant average GBP:USD exchange rate used in the preparation of our income statement for the more recent comparative period and apply it to the actual GBP amount used in the preparation of our income statement for the prior comparative period.
Constant currency amounts only adjust for the impact related to the translation of our consolidated financial statements from GBP to USD. Constant currency amounts do not adjust for any other translation effects, such as the translation of results of subsidiaries whose functional currency is other than GBP or USD.
