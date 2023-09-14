Genius Sports Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering by Selling Shareholder

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today the commencement of a public offering of 20,000,000 ordinary shares by an affiliate of investment funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (the “Selling Shareholder”). The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder.





No ordinary shares are being sold by Genius Sports and Genius Sports will not receive any proceeds from the offering. In addition, none of Genius’ officers or directors are selling any ordinary shares owned by them in the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 7, 2022 and declared effective on June 17, 2022. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Genius Sports has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Genius Sports and this offering. Copies of the registration statement and accompanying prospectus can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by phone at (866) 471‐2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry. We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about the consummation of the secondary offering. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to this offering, risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; and other factors included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Contacts

Media

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer



+1 (202) 766-4430



chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Investors

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager



+1 (954)-554-7932



brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com