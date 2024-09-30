Genius Sports Announces Appointment of Mark Kropf as Group Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI), the official data, technology, and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media, today announces the appointment of Mark Kropf as its Group Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”).





Kropf joins Genius Sports from Google, where he held the esteemed position of Technical Director within Google’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Kropf played an instrumental role in advancing Google’s generative AI capabilities, improving developer experience and driving sustained innovation.

This deep expertise will be pivotal as Genius Sports expands the deployment of GeniusIQ, the next-generation sports data and AI platform which leverages powerful machine learning and generative AI to deliver unmatched game analysis and ultra-immersive experiences.

Kropf brings over two decades of experience in technology leadership, software engineering, and infrastructure management across a diverse range of sectors, including financial services, information technology, and cybersecurity. Prior to his tenure at Google, he was integral to the commercialization of Cloud Foundry at Pivotal, where he also founded and led the Office of the CTO.

Driven by a career-long commitment to innovation, Kropf holds numerous patents in enterprise software and financial services technology. He is also a distinguished tech-focused investor and advisor, with a passion for supporting startups led by underrepresented groups.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Mark Kropf as our Group CTO. His outstanding track-record of technology leadership at both Google and Pivotal, combined with his deep experience in AI-focused innovation, will play a critical role in our future. Our cutting-edge GeniusIQ platform is already driving the AI revolution in the global sports ecosystem and Mark’s expertise will play a key role in amplifying and accelerating that transformation.”

Mark Kropf, newly appointed Group CTO, added: “Genius Sports’ technology is redefining how sports are understood and consumed globally. I look forward to supporting this continued growth and working with a remarkable team that has already positioned Genius Sports at the forefront of data and technology innovation in sport.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

