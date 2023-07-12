Genie Life Sciences Partners With Dutch Company GC biotech to Begin Expansion Into the European Market

WALTHAM, Mass. & WADDINXVEEN, The Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genie Life Sciences, a greater Boston-based biotech startup providing laboratory automation through software and robotics, announced today its strategic partnership with Dutch company GC biotech, a distributor for a wide range of life sciences automation products.





This partnership will allow GC biotech to leverage Genie’s products as a lab automation solution for their customers. Genie’s automation platform includes the Genie LabMate, a next-generation smart liquid handling robot, and Genie LabOS, a cloud-based software that allows labs to operate several instruments through one platform. The platform can be used for various applications, including genomics, proteomics, drug discovery and screening, cell culture, and more.

“GC biotech is a natural choice for a distribution partner for Genie’s suite of automation products. We share a common vision for advancing life sciences through automation and providing the next generation of liquid handling technology,” said Paul Berning, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Genie Life Sciences. “Through this partnership with GC biotech, we are excited for the opportunity to source our products to the European market.”

“At GC biotech, we want to make it as easy as possible for R&D, clinical and diagnostics laboratories to automate their processes. Genie Life Sciences’ hybrid approach with hardware and their LabOS software fits perfectly into this vision,” said Glenn Nohar, owner and CEO of GC biotech.

About Genie Life Sciences

Genie Life Sciences is an industry-backed startup bringing the next generation of liquid handling and automation to an industry plagued by old technology. Genie’s products provide scientists with an automation platform that combines radically new software with smarter, modular instruments, allowing for uniform device control and management. To learn more about Genie Life Sciences, visit www.genielifesciences.com.

About GC biotech

GC biotech sources the latest developments in automation for life science research around the world. As a specialist in life science automation, GC biotech is committed to providing the best application and technical support to its customers. Their product advice is completely independent and tailored to the customer’s requirements. For more information, visit www.gcbiotech.com or contact info@gcbiotech.com.

Contacts

Paul Berning



Vice President of Commercial Operations, Genie Life Sciences



paul.berning@genielifesciences.com

+1-319-480-9464



https://genielifesciences.com/

Glenn Nohar



CEO and owner of GC biotech



g.nohar@gcbiotech.com

+31 (0) 182 22 33 17



https://gcbiotech.com/