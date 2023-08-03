Genians ranked 4th Highest NAC vendor by Revenue in the 2023 Gartner® Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 1Q23

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#8021x–Genians, the industry pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today that it has been ranked 4th highest Network Access Control (NAC) vendor by revenue in the 2023 Gartner “Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 1Q23.” This is the 10th time Genians has been named in this quarterly report and ranked 4th highest NAC vendors in the last 9 quarters.





Having developed its NAC business successfully over the past 18 years, Genians has acquired over 3,000 prominent organizations around the world as customers. These range from Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to the global Fortune 500 companies, each looking to complement and maximize their cybersecurity operations. Genians has continuously updated and enhanced its solution to meet evolving cybersecurity challenges.

According to Gartner, “revenue for the Enterprise Network Equipment market totaled $19.8 billion in 1Q23, an increase of 24.3% from 1Q22, while Zero Trust Network Access showed one of the strongest improvements in year-over-year growth.”

Genians has recognized the key growth drivers and successfully revamped its products by leveraging ZTNA solutions to secure campus, remote, cloud, and hybrid network environments seamlessly. The powerful combination of NAC and ZTNA delivers the most effective and economic cybersecurity solutions. The benefits for major industries can be found below:

Most importantly, Genians makes its solutions accessible to any organization struggling with the complexity of traditional NAC and ZTNA technology, the expensive cost of deployment and maintenance, and with IT security operation disruption. Seeing is believing. Come visit us at www.genians.com to experience our industry-first, NAC-driven ZTNA solutions – instantly.

*Gartner, “Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 1Q23” Christian Canales, Joe Skorupa, Naresh Singh, Nat Smith, Published 7 July 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) provides the industry’s leading Network Access Control solution, which helps maintain full visibility and control of all your network assets and ensures they are operating at the highest levels of security and compliance. Genians secures millions of various endpoints in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, energy, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians keeps working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with community and industry leaders around the world.

