Genians Partners with Central American Nations to Enhance Regional Cybersecurity at K-CAFTA Forum

Genians will present its cutting-edge cybersecurity platform at the forum, featuring Network Access Control (NAC), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). These comprehensive solutions offer robust secure access and protection for organizations’ IT assets against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company will also showcase successful implementations for government entities and enterprises across Central America, highlighting its expertise in addressing region-specific security challenges.

Kyeyeon Kim, Co-founder and CTO of Genians, emphasizes the company’s dedication to the region: “Central America is at a crucial juncture in its cybersecurity journey. While progress has been made, there’s a critical need for enhanced infrastructure, skilled professionals, and comprehensive strategies to combat evolving cyber threats. Genians, with its two decades of proven expertise, is committed to partnering with Central American nations to elevate their cybersecurity posture through global collaborations.”

As Central America’s digital landscape evolves, Genians stands ready to collaborate with local cybersecurity professionals and officials. For more information on Genians’ solutions or partnership opportunities, contact hello@genians.com.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) is a leading provider of NAC-Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions that deliver a fundamental cybersecurity platform. By leveraging Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Genians empowers organizations to establish a trusted path for secure access across all connected devices. Since its inception in 2005, Genians has served over 3,000 customers spanning diverse industries and organizational sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, military installations, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Committed to fostering a stronger security culture globally, Genians collaborates with industry leaders and communities worldwide.

