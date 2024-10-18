Genians Launches Strategic Dubai Office to Revolutionize MEA Cybersecurity Landscape

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Compliance–Genians, a leading provider of NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic move strengthens Genians’ presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, addressing the area’s rapidly growing cybersecurity needs.





Industry analyst Gartner projects MEA cybersecurity spending to reach $3.2 billion by 2025, highlighting the critical need for advanced protection. Genians is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with its cutting-edge security solutions.

Dongbum Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Genians, emphasized the significance of this expansion: “Our new Dubai office is a cornerstone of Genians’ global growth strategy. By establishing a local presence, we can directly provide MEA organizations with the advanced cybersecurity tools they need to safeguard their digital assets in today’s threat landscape.”

Key highlights of Genians’ expansion include:

Strategic Location for MEA Growth : The Dubai office positions Genians in a key market gateway, allowing the company to better support its growing customer base in the MEA region. Dubai’s infrastructure and proximity to Europe and African markets make it the ideal hub for Genians to scale operations and develop new business opportunities.

: The Dubai office positions Genians in a key market gateway, allowing the company to better support its growing customer base in the MEA region. Dubai’s infrastructure and proximity to Europe and African markets make it the ideal hub for Genians to scale operations and develop new business opportunities. Tailored Cybersecurity Solutions : Genians has already established over 50 clients in the Middle East, and with the new office, it is set to deepen its market presence by delivering region-specific cybersecurity solutions. Genians recently secured a $3M project to develop a cybersecurity mesh tailored to the MEA market, integrating NAC, ZTNA, EDR, and advanced security solutions designed to meet the unique challenges of the region.

: Genians has already established over 50 clients in the Middle East, and with the new office, it is set to deepen its market presence by delivering region-specific cybersecurity solutions. Genians recently secured a $3M project to develop a cybersecurity mesh tailored to the MEA market, integrating NAC, ZTNA, EDR, and advanced security solutions designed to meet the unique challenges of the region. Enhanced 24/7 Localized Support : The Dubai office will enable Genians to offer dedicated, around-the-clock support to its customers, leveraging a follow-the-sun operational model that integrates its global market reach.

: The Dubai office will enable Genians to offer dedicated, around-the-clock support to its customers, leveraging a follow-the-sun operational model that integrates its global market reach. Collaborative Growth Environment: As part of the UAE IT Support Center, established by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), Genians is positioned to take advantage of world-class business infrastructure and networking opportunities. This collaborative space fosters growth through access to investors, partners, and cutting-edge technology, reinforcing Genians’ role as a key cybersecurity player in the region.

Tyler Choi, Genians’ EMEA Regional Manager, emphasized the importance of strong partnerships in driving growth: “Our Dubai office will enable us to collaborate more closely with local partners and customers to address their specific cybersecurity needs. We plan to actively participate in industry events such as GITEX and GISEC, and conduct roadshows to increase brand awareness and build lasting relationships.”

By delivering tailored solutions and building strong local partnerships, Genians aims to enhance its market penetration and further its mission of securing the digital transformation of enterprises worldwide.

Contacts

hello@genians.com