Genians Achieves Historic Financial Milestone: 20 Consecutive Years of Profitability

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BYOD--Genians, a leader in Universal ZTNA solutions, proudly marks 20 consecutive years of profitability. This achievement highlights its financial strength, consistent growth, and leadership in cybersecurity. With over 5,000 customers worldwide, Genians continues to set new standards for network security and Zero Trust adoption.

In 2024, Genians achieved its highest-ever operating profit of approximately $6.8 million (KRW 98 billion), reflecting a remarkable 52.2% year-over-year growth. Revenue surged to approximately $34.5 million (KRW 496 billion), marking a 15.7% increase, while net income soared to approximately $7.5 million (KRW 109 billion), a staggering 74.6% jump. These results underscore Genians’ unwavering commitment to innovation and its leadership in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that drive business success.

* Exchange rate: 1 USD = 1,437.22 KRW (Feb 19, 2025)

Expanding Global Reach with Universal ZTNA

Genians leads the Korean Network Access Control (NAC) market while expanding its global footprint. To meet the growing demand for scalable and secure remote access solutions, the company introduced the industry’s first NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution—aka Universal ZTNA. This pioneering approach set a new Zero Trust standard, now widely adopted for seamless secure access across on-campus, remote, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Further strengthening its Zero Trust leadership, Genians is advancing two major government-backed projects: a $3 million cybersecurity initiative to develop tailored security solutions for the Middle East and a South Korean pilot program optimizing Zero Trust across diverse IT infrastructures.

Advancing Endpoint Security with Cutting-Edge EDR

Recognizing the escalating need for advanced endpoint security, Genians successfully launched its Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) solution in Korea and the Middle East. Featuring behavior-based detection (XBA) to combat file-less and anomalous threats, Genians’ lightweight EDR solution ensures real-time protection with minimal system impact. Its built-in anti-ransomware technology enables automatic threat detection, backup, and recovery. With over 200 customers, including financial institutions and government agencies, Genians’ EDR business continues to experience robust growth amid rising cybersecurity threats.

Strategic Growth & Vision for the Future

“By refining the roles of our Global Business Division and U.S. subsidiary, we have strengthened our ability to enter new markets while enhancing satisfaction among existing customers,” stated Dong-bum Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Genians. “Through active participation in premier cybersecurity events like GITEX, LEAP, and the upcoming RSA Conference, we have gained deeper industry insights, allowing us to develop solutions that meet evolving security needs. This customer-centric approach ensures that we remain at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.”

Genians is committed to making cybersecurity simple and effective for businesses worldwide. Partnering with global customers, we deliver innovative, essential, and user-friendly solutions. Visit Genians.com to explore our offerings and instantly sign up for a Free Trial today.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) is a leading provider of NAC-driven ZTNA solutions that deliver a fundamental cybersecurity platform. By leveraging Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Genians empowers organizations to establish a trusted path for secure access across all connected devices. Since its inception in 2005, Genians has served over 3,000 customers spanning diverse industries and organizational sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, military installations, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Committed to fostering a stronger security culture globally, Genians collaborates with industry leaders and communities worldwide.

hello@genians.com