Genetic Sequence Data Analysis & Reporting Accelerated with Velsera’s Release of CGW Plus

Guiding Biomarker Quality and Evidence Reviews Transform Clinical Genomics





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velsera, a leading global healthcare technology company offering a universal software platform to connect clinical care with discovery, is thrilled to announce the launch of CGW Plus, its reimagined Clinical Genomics Workspace (CGW) platform. This update introduces advanced variant quality and clinical evidence review workflows, designed to simplify and accelerate the analysis and reporting of genetic sequence data for clinical laboratory professionals.

“With CGW Plus, we are setting a new standard in the clinical genomics landscape,” said Rakesh Nagarajan, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Velsera. “Our goal is to provide a seamless experience for laboratory professionals, ensuring they have the most accurate and comprehensive data at their fingertips. This not only enhances workflow efficiency, but also improves the quality of patient care through faster and more precise reporting.”

One of the standout features of CGW Plus is its expanded clinical and biological evidence review capabilities. Leveraging automated oncogenicity evaluations based on data from COSMIC, ClinVar, and other sources, the platform helps streamline the triaging of variants. The intuitive graphical filtering interface allows users to quickly evaluate preconfigured filter logic and perform targeted reviews without having to identify relevant biomarkers using ad hoc, repetitive, and manual processes.

The reporting process is significantly streamlined with automated draft interpretive text, which describes available evidence and updates dynamically based on user decisions. This feature is configurable to regional guidelines and drug label sources, ensuring tailored and accurate reporting. Moreover, CGW Plus supports comprehensive molecular results reporting, including individual variants, co-occurring mutations, and other biomarkers like tumor mutation burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI). Non-NGS results such as immunohistochemistry (IHC) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) can also be integrated into the final report.

CGW Plus introduces adaptive learning and memory features, allowing users to review all therapeutic, prognostic, and diagnostic biomarker associations in a single view. Decisions made once can be reused automatically in future cases within the same disease context. Novelty alerts highlight previously interpreted variants and draw attention to new or changed evidence, facilitating efficient review and decision-making.

Innovative reporting capabilities are also a key highlight of CGW Plus. The dynamic PDF report rendering feature enables users to preview and finalize report content accurately and efficiently. The location-aware clinical trial matching interface sorts trials based on variant and tumor type, phase, and distance from the patient’s location, helping clinicians quickly identify accessible and promising options for investigational therapies.

CGW Plus offers a powerful and flexible variant table view, equipping laboratory staff to rapidly review and triage variants according to each assay’s performance characteristics and their lab’s standard operating procedures. This is achieved by pre-configuring filters based on analytical validation criteria and facilitating deeper review of biomarkers in complex sequence contexts.

In addition to these features, Velsera’s suite of industry-leading clinical enablement and regulatory guidance services will be available to CGW Plus customers. These comprehensive service offerings include validation services, revenue cycle management, medical director sign-out, and many others to support clinical laboratory workflows.

About Velsera:

Velsera’s mission is to be the discovery, evidence generation, and clinical delivery platform for precision medicine. We help experts in clinical diagnostics and life sciences make better decisions about providing the right therapy to the right patients at the right time. Velsera was founded in 2023 as a result of the merger of Seven Bridges, PierianDx and UgenTec and operates in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.velsera.com.

Contacts

Brian Lassiter



Manager, Commercial Marketing



Velsera



Brian.lassiter@velsera.com



(857) 357-3060 | ext 3060