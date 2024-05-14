Genesys Recognizes Virgin Atlantic as Winner of CX Innovator Award

Airline honored for using AI to provide faster, more effective customer service, improve operational efficiency and elevate employee engagement

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced Virgin Atlantic as the Customer Experience (CX) Innovator winner for its enterprise category during its 19th annual Customer Innovation Awards. The CX Innovator award recognizes organizations that are pushing the limits to deliver smarter and more cohesive customer and employee experiences (CX and EX) with the AI-powered Genesys Cloud™ Platform.





Virgin Atlantic, Britain’s second largest airline, continually innovates to advance its goals of providing customers with high-quality, affordable flights; nonstop transatlantic routes; and seamless connections to over 350 cities across North America, Europe and the UK. To progress its digital transformation journey and take its CX to new heights, the company sought an all-in-one platform that would enable personalized, proactive engagement; provide a holistic view of the customer journey; and improve employee productivity.

Pursuing these outcomes, Virgin Atlantic turned to the Genesys Cloud™ platform and revolutionized its CX and EX. Harnessing the full potential of Genesys Cloud AI capabilities within the platform, the company has achieved exceptional results that have set it apart as an innovator in the field.

Highlighted outcomes include:

Improved operational efficiency: Through its use of Genesys Bot Flows and Predictive Routing, Virgin Atlantic streamlined customer interactions, providing quick and accurate responses to popular topics and enabling its contact center to scale. On average, 29% of Virgin Atlantic customer queries are now addressed through self-service options without needing to speak with an agent. For calls that need the support of an agent, Virgin Atlantic saw a 15% reduction in handle times using Genesys Predictive Routing, which matches customers with the agent most able to help them resolve their inquiries.

Increased first-contact resolution rates: By leveraging Genesys Cloud AI-driven analytics, Virgin Atlantic can resolve customer issues more quickly and effectively during their initial interactions, with a six-percentage-point improvement in first-contact resolution rates and a 33-percentage-point improvement in call answer rates.

Enhanced employee satisfaction: Virgin Atlantic saw a 14-percentage-point improvement in its employee happiness scores after implementing Genesys Cloud, attributed in part to the benefits of its Predictive Routing. In addition to enhancing customer experiences by connecting them with the right agent for quicker resolutions, the capability can also improve employee engagement by involving them in the type of work in which they naturally excel.

“Our agents now feel like they’re providing great service to the right person at the right time and are able to take ownership of the relationships with customers to truly build a rapport with them,” said Louise Phillips, vice president of customer centers at Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays. “This has raised employee morale which in turn allows them to provide better service and feel proud of their hard work.”

Virgin Atlantic received the CX Innovator award for orchestrating seamless customer journeys that resulted in remarkable outcomes for both its customers and employees. With Genesys Cloud AI, its bot has become an invaluable virtual assistant — providing personalized responses and freeing up the team to focus on complex customer issues, resulting in transformative outcomes that distinguish Virgin Atlantic as a leader in the field of CX innovation.

The Customer Innovation Awards recognizes organizations for transforming their customer and employee experiences with AI, cloud and digital technologies across all industries.

To watch select Xperience keynotes on-demand, visit the Xperience Encore event beginning May 27.

