Genesys Recognizes Bancolombia as Winner of CX Mover Award

Bancolombia honored for achieving a significant technological evolution in its commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced Bancolombia as the Customer Experience (CX) Mover (Partner) winner for the Best Cloud Implementation category during its 19th annual Customer Innovation Awards. Bancolombia received the award for its significant digital transformation made possible through its evolution to the Genesys Cloud™ platform.





Bancolombia is a 145-year-old leading financial services organization in Latin America, with nearly 30,000 employees across Colombia, Panama, Guatemala and El Salvador. To enhance its ability to deliver excellence in customer experience, rapidly innovate, lower costs and adhere to complex financial regulations, Bancolombia selected the AI-powered experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud. With a customer-centric vision, Bancolombia worked with its partner Global Network Solutions and Genesys to successfully deploy Genesys Cloud to support 2,500 agents in just eight months, resulting in:

Improved customer experience: Using the experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud, combined with the implementation of other financial solutions, Bancolombia contact center agents were able to resolve client inquiries faster, driving a more than 15% decrease in average handle time. Additionally, first-contact resolution increased by 2 points. The overall reduced time-to-resolution contributed to an increase in client satisfaction on the organization’s digital channels by approximately five percentage points.

Positive impact on bottom line: Through the successful implementation of Genesys solutions, Bancolombia also grew its digital sales by carrying out a rescue strategy for its Credit Card, Consumer Credit and Payment products, resulting in sales assisted by an agent using predictive engagement effectiveness improvements between 17% and 40%. Additionally, the organization achieved a more than 10% reduction of BPO costs.

Accelerated time to market for future innovation: With Genesys Cloud, Bancolombia also gains technological independence from its BPOs and improved competitive positioning. Through the platform's flexibility, the organization is now able to quickly deploy new services and partnerships and adapt to the changing demands and expectations of its clients.

“By adopting Genesys Cloud, Bancolombia is able to advance our multichannel strategy and digital orchestration between online and offline interactions, a strategic priority that will greatly impact our organization’s continued success,” said Gabriel Gonzalez, VP distribution and customer interactions.

The Genesys Customer Innovation Awards recognize organizations from across the globe each year for transforming their customer and employee experiences with AI, cloud and digital technologies. CX Movers have transitioned from a legacy, hardware-based contact center solution or another cloud environment to the Genesys Cloud platform within the last 24 months.

Bancolombia accepted the CX Mover award at Genesys Xperience 2024 in Denver.

To watch select Xperience keynotes on-demand, visit the Xperience Encore event beginning May 27.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

