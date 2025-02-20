Genesys and Mitel Join Forces to Transform Customer Experience

AI-Powered Experience Orchestration leader and leading business communications provider collaborate to help large enterprises accelerate customer experience innovation

SAN FRANCISCO & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, and Mitel, a global leader in business communications, are teaming up to simplify customer experience (CX) innovation for large enterprises worldwide. The companies are announcing a new global strategic relationship to help organizations drive business outcomes at scale through loyalty-building customer and employee experiences.

In today’s experience economy, customers expect seamless engagement across every touchpoint. To meet these expectations and compete in the ever-changing business landscape, many organizations are looking to transform their customer and employee experience using AI.

The new go-to-market relationship is designed to offer large enterprises the benefits of the advanced AI-Powered Experience Orchestration capabilities of Genesys and Mitel’s deep system integration and services expertise to reduce complexity and transform customer engagement.

“Our partnership with Genesys expands Mitel’s ability to serve large and very large enterprises, offering a full range of CX solutions tailored to their preferred deployment models, including CCaaS,” said Sebastian Tietz, head of business development at Mitel. “With Genesys Cloud, we can now support large enterprise customers pursuing a cloud-first CX strategy through a comprehensive platform embedded with native AI and providing extensive global reach and scale for organizations worldwide. The advanced platform and customer-centric approach from Genesys combined with Mitel’s broad portfolio and transformative professional services helps accelerate value for customers of all geographies and sectors, including highly regulated industries.”

“Striving for excellent CX is a strategic element of every organization’s business growth as delivering superior CX has become a key competitive differentiator in today’s experience economy. With increasing digitization, concerns about data security and privacy are escalating, prompting global businesses to invest more in secure and compliant CX solutions to help maintain consumer trust,” said Krishna Baidya, Senior Director, CX, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan. “The partnership between Genesys and Mitel exemplifies how organizations can come together to address these concerns and help joint customers prioritize robust data protection measures and compliance with privacy regulations for overall better CX.”

In the current regulatory environment, enterprises must comply with a growing list of geographic and industry standards, such as the EU AI ACT, GDPR, DORA and HIPAA. This is especially important for verticals with stringent regulations like financial services, healthcare and the public sector. Genesys and Mitel are positioned to help large enterprises, institutions and governments meet these demands.

“Through our collaboration with Mitel as a Global System Integrator, organizations will be able to maneuver through the complexities of evolving regulatory standards and ever-changing customer expectations. With comprehensive platform capabilities, support and service from Mitel, organizations around the world can more seamlessly orchestrate end-to-end experiences for customers and employees,” said Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer at Genesys.

With the industry-leading cloud contact center capabilities of the Genesys Cloud™ platform, Genesys delivers advanced AI and digital solutions that enable organizations to orchestrate personalized, end-to-end customer experiences. Genesys Cloud provides organizations with voice, digital engagement, journey management and workforce engagement management capabilities all within a single, secure and scalable platform built to help global enterprises improve customer experiences, employee efficiency and business ROI. For existing Mitel UC customers, the Genesys solutions effectively integrate with a customer’s current platform investments, extending contact center capabilities at scale.

Mitel’s expert services provide a comprehensive, objective 360-degree assessment to identify key requirements based on target customer business outcomes and develop tailored solution strategies embedded into customer workflows. Leveraging a proven transformation methodology, Mitel helps large enterprises minimize deployment risks while executing complex custom integrations to maximize platform performance. Through its managed services practice, Mitel ensures ongoing compliance, service assurance and continuous optimization, fostering strong partnerships with customers and Genesys to maintain high satisfaction levels.

Mitel will market the Genesys Cloud platform to direct large enterprises as part of its managed services offering, with initial availability in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Latin America. Looking ahead, Genesys and Mitel plan to expand on their go-to-market relationship through closer integrations that allow organizations to leverage their existing business communications investment and accelerate their digital transformation.

