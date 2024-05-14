Genesys Accelerates the Future of Personalized AI-Powered Experiences at Xperience 2024

Genesys expands automation, analytics and conversational intelligence across the Genesys Cloud platform with new Copilots, Virtual Agents, Empathy Detection and Modern Agent Workspace

New native Genesys Cloud Journey Management capabilities provide deeper insights and control for AI-driven customer experiences

Virgin Atlantic Airways, Modivcare, Kiwibank, National Domestic Violence Hotline, NetApp, Bancolombia, Western Sydney University and Zurich Switzerland announced as Genesys Customer Innovation Awards winners

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Xperience 2024 — the customer experience (CX) event of the year — Genesys® unveiled multiple innovations to accelerate the impact of AI, empowering organizations to scale end-to-end personalization, elevate employee performance and drive continuous optimization. As a global leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, the company’s expanded capabilities further strengthen the Genesys Cloud™ event data platform, helping organizations deliver more contextual conversations and manage customer journeys fueled by deeper insights, conversational intelligence and analytics.

From navigating AI hype, a difficult economy and declining consumer loyalty, among other challenges, it’s increasingly complex to be a business leader. Genesys is combining the power of generative, conversational and predictive AI across Genesys Cloud to pave the way for organizations to improve customer and employee relationships and unlock business value in the contact center and beyond.

Genesys Cloud innovations will enable organizations to deliver the next era of experiences driven by a stronger AI-human partnership. This comes to life through expanded Genesys Cloud AI capabilities announced today that enhance how businesses interact with customers, boost employee efficiency and effectiveness, and unlock deeper automation and analytics. Additionally, Genesys Cloud now includes native Journey Management, helping organizations to build, monitor and visualize customer interactions and use those insights to maximize the impact of Genesys Cloud AI through improved automation, prediction and conversational intelligence. With new levels of understanding, it’s now easier for organizations to fine-tune customer journeys into more personalized experiences across every touchpoint.

“AI is rapidly accelerating the future of customer engagement into orchestrated, fluid experiences that become true business differentiators,” said Tony Bates, Genesys Chairman and CEO. “With the transformative power of Genesys Cloud, its pervasive AI capabilities and global reach, we believe no one is positioned better than Genesys to usher in the future, today.”

Genesys Cloud AI Innovations

Customer adoption of Genesys Cloud AI continues to accelerate, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) for AI capabilities reaching approximately $100 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024i. Today more than 40% of Genesys Cloud customers are using the platform’s AI capabilities. This is highlighted by a more than 4X increase in automatic summaries generated in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 in comparison to the prior quarter; 5X growth in customer conversations orchestrated by predictive routing in the last 12 months; and one-third of its customers now use speech and text analytic capabilities from Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management.

The latest AI capabilities for Genesys Cloud will continue to propel organizations by helping them harness deeper insights to enhance customer loyalty by improving self- and assisted-service experiences while boosting employee performance and productivity.

Copilots support employees in real time via large language model-based automated assistants for agents, available now, with supervisors and administrators coming soon.

support employees in real time via large language model-based automated assistants for agents, available now, with supervisors and administrators coming soon. Virtual Agents offer next-generation self-service experiences, helping organizations automate more sophisticated customer interactions than what’s previously been possible.

offer next-generation self-service experiences, helping organizations automate more sophisticated customer interactions than what’s previously been possible. Empathy Detection delivers industry-leading speech and text analytics to bolster employee engagement and training, making customers feel seen, heard and understood.

delivers industry-leading speech and text analytics to bolster employee engagement and training, making customers feel seen, heard and understood. Modern Agent Workspace will host dynamic, new AI-powered experiences, offering agents a configurable desktop to consume context, data and insights more quickly.

Native Genesys Cloud Journey Management

With the availability of Journey Flows and Journey Analyzer, the first phase of Journey Management capabilities embedded in Genesys Cloud are here, giving organizations instant access to powerful customer journey analytics and purpose-built visualizations. Genesys Cloud AI can then use these insights to continually enrich training, knowledge and data, helping organizations optimize their customer journeys.

Journey Flows helps organizations visualize customer behaviors to better understand their drivers for switching channels, repeating actions and successfully achieving their intended goals.

helps organizations visualize customer behaviors to better understand their drivers for switching channels, repeating actions and successfully achieving their intended goals. Journey Analyzer offers organizations historical and real-time insights into the customer journey, helping them move beyond traditional metrics to analyze churn and self-service rates for improved experiences.

These innovations follow the company’s recent acquisition of Radarr Technologies, which, when integrated with Genesys Cloud, gives organizations access to customer insights and interaction capabilities across public social media channels. Additionally, capabilities from Radarr will add more depth to the Genesys Cloud platform through its models for attitudinal, sentiment and interaction analysis of social media and rich data insights as a critical source of its 360-degree customer view fueling Genesys Cloud AI. In advance of native integration for Genesys Cloud, customers are already accessing capabilities from Radarr through an integration now available on the Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace.

Genesys Cloud Operations Are Now Carbon Neutral

To achieve the company’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, Genesys is committed to embedding sustainability across the organization, contributing to a better future for the planet and its more than 8,000 customers and 6,000 employees around the world. Genesys is proud to report that the operations of Genesys Cloud are now carbon neutralii — a milestone achieved in part by the company’s expansion of customer access to more energy-efficient cloud services through use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and investment in carbon credits with Rubicon Carbon to cover residual emissions. With a focus on mitigating its impact on the environment and enhancing value to its customers, Genesys is helping organizations like Swisscom innovate with a sustainable AI-powered platform.

Partner and Customer Momentum

Genesys is at the forefront of the AI-powered experience orchestration industry through relationships with top global companies, including AWS, Salesforce, Deloitte Digital and TTEC Digital. This is most recently highlighted by last week’s announcement with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation. Genesys and ServiceNow entered a strategic partnership to help organizations elevate customer and employee experiences by bringing the best of their platform capabilities together to unite customer service teams, centralize work routing and accelerate workforce productivity.

During Xperience, Genesys announced winners for its 19th annual Customer Innovation Awards, recognizing companies for driving exceptional business results by delivering differentiated customer and employee experiences, highlighted by:

Virgin Atlantic improved customer satisfaction by 25 points and employee happiness by 12 points in just 12 months through a comprehensive approach to implementing Genesys Cloud AI.

improved customer satisfaction by 25 points and employee happiness by 12 points in just 12 months through a comprehensive approach to implementing Genesys Cloud AI. Modivcare drove an incredible 86% increase in teammate retention in less than a year using AI-powered Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management.

drove an incredible 86% increase in teammate retention in less than a year using AI-powered Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management. Kiwibank reduced customer abandonment rates by 28%, average handling time by 19% and transfer rates by 27% in just four months of deploy Genesys Cloud voicebots for self-service.

reduced customer abandonment rates by 28%, average handling time by 19% and transfer rates by 27% in just four months of deploy Genesys Cloud voicebots for self-service. National Domestic Hotline empowered advocates with better resources to aid survivors and has added self-service methods to expand support through Genesys Cloud AI.

empowered advocates with better resources to aid survivors and has added self-service methods to expand support through Genesys Cloud AI. Bancolombia decreased average time by 15% and its first-contact resolution increased by 2 points by using the experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud.

decreased average time by 15% and its first-contact resolution increased by 2 points by using the experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud. Western Sydney University improved voice abandonment rates by 90% and saw a 65% improvement in average speed of answer, leading to more positive and seamless experiences between students and agents.

improved voice abandonment rates by 90% and saw a 65% improvement in average speed of answer, leading to more positive and seamless experiences between students and agents. Zurich Switzerland, a division of Zurich Insurance Group, can now more quickly and efficiently resolve customer inquiries by using the open APIs of Genesys Cloud to customize the platform to fit the needs of its business.

To watch select Xperience keynotes on-demand, visit the Xperience Encore Event beginning May 27.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Unless required by law, Genesys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

i ARR is defined as Genesys Cloud quarterly revenue multiplied by four.



ii Genesys calculates the annual emissions from the operations of Genesys Cloud based on (i) the estimated annual emissions from Genesys Cloud AWS usage and its internal IT computing on AWS using the AWS Customer Carbon Footprint Tool, plus (ii) the estimated annual emissions of Genesys Cloud Edge (i.e., telephony hardware) devices. Genesys plans to apply carbon credits purchased from Rubicon Carbon against these annual emissions, resulting in a carbon-neutral footprint for the operations of Genesys Cloud.

