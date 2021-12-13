Genesis Custody Approved by UK FCA as Registered Cryptoasset Business

Firm is now one of few UK-based crypto custodians approved to continue offering its services to the UK market

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesis, a digital asset industry pioneer and digital currency prime brokerage, today announced that Genesis Custody Limited (Genesis Custody) has received approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a registered cryptoasset business. The approval signifies that Genesis possesses strong controls, governance and a compliance framework committed to countering financial crime, and that the firm meets the same anti-money laundering standards as other financial institutions under the FCA’s purview. It also makes Genesis Custody one of a handful of UK-based crypto custodians who are approved to continue offering their services in the UK market.

Genesis Custody provides segregated multi-asset cold storage for full custody of client assets. Genesis Custody customers have access to seamless portfolio management and execution through Genesis Global Trading, as well as yield generation opportunities through Genesis Global Capital. Clients’ private keys are fully segregated and held in Hardware Security Models (HSMs) in deep cold storage in repurposed nuclear bunkers at multiple sites around the world. In addition, client assets are protected by an industry-leading insurance policy.

“This is an important milestone in our strategy to deliver to institutional clients cryptocurrency services that are compliant with the regulatory framework,” said Arianna Pretto-Sakmann, General Counsel at Genesis. “This approval also reflects our commitment to working with regulators ー at the FCA and elsewhere ー as this asset class evolves. We will continue to do so as we expand our services in the coming months.”

This news marks another key step forward in Genesis’ custody roadmap, following the firm’s May 2020 acquisition of Vo1t, a London-based digital custody service provider. Genesis and Vo1t worked closely through 2020 and the beginning of 2021 to integrate VO1t’s proprietary technology into the broader Genesis ecosystem, with the custody solution broadly rolled out in May of 2021. Genesis’ custody solution has seen continued growth since then, with nearly 100 custody customers onboarded. Genesis Custody also saw a quarter-over-quarter growth of 50% in Q3 of 2021.

For more information about Genesis Custody, please visit genesistrading.com/custody/.

About Genesis

Genesis is a full-service digital currency prime brokerage providing a single point of access for select qualified individuals and global institutional investors. Genesis combines unrivaled operational excellence, a seamless user experience, and best-in-class client service to provide the full suite of services global investors require to manage their digital asset portfolios.

The firm offers sophisticated market participants a fully integrated platform to trade, borrow, lend, and custody digital assets, creating new opportunities for yield while increasing capital efficiency for counterparties.

Genesis is a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest private investors in blockchain and digital asset companies.

