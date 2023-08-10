Generative AI, Third Party Risk, DevSecOps and Cybersecurity Top Program at 10th Annual GRC Conference

Event prepares GRC and internal audit professionals for future business challenges with skills and insights

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GRCConf–The 10th annual Governance, Risk, and Control (GRC) Conference, 21-23 August 2023, in Las Vegas, NV, and virtually, jointly presented by ISACA and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), will focus on leading-edge topics and competencies required of GRC and internal audit professionals today and in the near future. Generative AI, the metaverse, third party risk, DevSecOps, bias in AI, zero trust and other prominent topics will be featured during the hybrid event. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the impact these key issues will have on business and how GRC and internal audit practitioners play a central role in influencing that impact.





Sessions will examine these leading-edge topics in the context of core GRC principles and their correlation to cybersecurity, data, technology trends, building professional teams, and personal career development.

GRC Conference 2023 will feature three keynote presentations. Shawn Kanungo, globally recognized innovation strategist and bestselling author, will focus on how professionals can become more dynamic and valuable by applying the innovations and disruptions occurring around them. Dr. Erika Hamden, American astrophysicist and assistant professor at the University of Arizona and Steward Observatory, will discuss how to develop confidence and resilience through small acts of bravery every day. Shira Rubinoff, president of technology incubator Prime Tech Partners and the social media security firm SecureMySocial, will examine the roles of people, process, and technology in cybersecurity.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the GRC Conference and the collaboration between ISACA and The IIA, executives from both organizations will participate in a panel discussion focusing on the future skills and resources that professionals will need to navigate disruption and change. ISACA panelists include Shannon Donahue, Senior Vice President, Publishing, and Julia Kanouse, Chief Marketing & Membership Officer, and The IIA panelists will be Brad Monterio, Executive Vice President, Member Competency & Learning, and Lindsay Patterson, Executive Vice President, Membership, Marketing & Communications.

Two pre-conference workshops are being held on Sunday, 20 August, including “Auditing at the Speed of Innovation,” with instructor Megan Hall, CPA, CIA, CISA, Chief Information and Infrastructure Officer at First National Bank of Paragould, and “Cyber Risk Quantification” with instructor Dr. Jack Freund, most recently Vice President, Head of Cyber Risk Methodology at BitSight.

Attendees can earn up to 17.6 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credits for attending the conference, and an additional 7.2 CPE credits for attending a pre-conference workshop. Registration for virtual attendance will close on Friday, 18 August; in-person registration will be available until the conference sells out. For more information about GRC Conference 2023, visit the event pages at ISACA or The IIA.

