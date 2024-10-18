Generational Group Advises The Oryza Group in its Sale to P&S Solutions

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale and acquisition of majority stocks of its client The Oryza Group, LLC to Mr. Michael Peterman. The acquisition closed April 22, 2024.





The Oryza Group (Oryza), located in Douglasville, Georgia, is a services firm providing information technology, logistics, and management/administration services to the federal government. The company works as both prime and sub on a number of multi-year contracts with various DoD and civilian agencies. Oryza primarily serves the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense clients in Fort Dix, NJ, Washington DC, Norfolk, Virginia, Douglasville, Georgia, and Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

Mr. Peterman currently owns P&S Solutions. P&S offers a full range of program management; planning, design, and engineering; systems engineering and technical assistance; information technology; and operations and maintenance for the U.S. federal government. These services are also provided to the national governments of other countries, state and local government agencies in the United States, internationally, and multinational corporations.

Originally, The Oryza Group ownership was selling all ownership of the company outright. The Oryza Group and P&S Solutions are not officially linked but have pursued opportunities and have worked on a number of efforts together. The purchase of Oryza’s majority shares by Michael Peterman has followed nearly two years of regular commercial subcontracting between the two companies. As of April 22, 2024, Mr. Michael Peterman, acquired majority stocks in Oryza and joins the Team as President and Majority Managing Member. Both companies will remain separate entities, but now resources will be able to overlap more effectively as P&S Solutions and Oryza continue to assist each other in the federal contracting space. Mr. Joe Lorfano, will stay on the Oryza leadership team as Executive Vice President and minority owner.

Mr. Peterman said on the acquisition: “ We’ve been working with The Oryza Group for a while now. In this industry, it can be hard to find folks who can match your company’s ethics and work battle rhythm, but Oryza has shown themselves to be just as hungry as we are to grow our business. Joe and the Oryza Group team will provide a competitive advantage in Logistics, IT, and administration tasks as we continue to deliver the highest quality service solution to our customers.”

Mr. Lorfano said on the majority purchase: “ We (Mr. Rice and myself) were ready to sell the entire company until a conversation with Mike. With Mike’s interest in the company, it gave me a renewed energy to work with Mike and see where we could take the company in the next several years. I wouldn’t have done it with any other partners Oryza was working with. That’s the trust I have in Mike.”

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Jack Sluiter, with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Roger Dean established the initial relationship with Oryza.

“ I see great things ahead for both parties,” said Sluiter. “It was a perfect match!”

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release their business’ wealth by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

