Generational Group Advises S&L Computer Services in its Sale to Cyber Advisors

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client S&L Computer Services, Inc. to Cyber Advisors (a portfolio company of Goldner Hawn). The acquisition closed March 1, 2024.





Located in Fargo, North Dakota, S&L Computer Services (SLC) is an IT service provider for small businesses. An authorized dealer of HP, SonicWall, Microsoft, and NEC, the Company boasts an expansive product and service offering, ensuring correct solutions to make customers more efficient and productive. In addition, SLC’s certified technicians are constantly trained and evaluated to optimally serve customers with both hardware and software support items.

Cyber Advisors, located in Maple Grove, Minnesota, was founded in 1997 and began its mission to provide right-sized solutions that reduce & mitigate network-related downtime (thereby maximizing employee productivity), ensure data security & availability, and enable organizations to contain IT-related costs. By partnering with Cyber Advisors for fully managed IT services, increasing security posture or IT Transformation, the Company is a trusted partner that recommends IT Security Solutions in Minneapolis specifically tailored to specific business objectives.

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1989, Goldner Hawn is one of the longest standing private equity investment firms in the Midwest. Over the years, they have built and sustained a reputation for high integrity and straight forward dealings, reflecting the values that have been ingrained in the culture of the firm. Since its founding, their focus has remained consistent; partner with business owners and management teams to drive and sustain growth. Goldner Hawn made its initial investment in Cyber Advisors in July of 2022.

This strategic move solidifies Cyber Advisors’ commitment to expanding their Managed Service practice and increasing its technical depth and ability to service clients. Additionally, this acquisition serves as Cyber Advisors’ first brick and mortar out of state expansion into North Dakota.

“The collaboration with the Cyber Advisors team offers an excellent integration opportunity with a top-tier partner. With an extended array of services and resources at their disposal, Cyber Advisors stood out as the perfect fit for our new partnership. We are looking forward to continuing to serve our clients and bringing security to the forefront of our solutions,” said Leo Worner, Owner, S&L Computer Services.

The acquisition of S&L Computer Services represents yet another milestone for Cyber Advisors, further reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor to organizations seeking comprehensive cybersecurity and Managed IT solutions. This acquisition enhances the strengths and expertise of both companies to offer clients a broader range of cybersecurity services and more comprehensive support.

Scott Schafer, Owner, S&L Computer Services, remarked, “After many years of dedicated service to our valued clients, I am excited to expand into the cybersecurity solutions offered by Cyber Advisors. This collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment, as the need for robust cybersecurity solutions and services continues to escalate. We look forward to protecting our clients now and into the future.”

S&L Computer Services is known for its personalized solutions, deep customer relationships, and highly responsive IT services. With a reputation for delivering high-quality service and rapid response, the addition of S&L Computer Services to the Cyber Advisors family brings expanded scale for the Small Business Division.

“Scott and Leo have built a fantastic business based on a foundation of dedication to their customers. Their commitment to providing personalized solutions, fostering deep relationships, and delivering highly responsive IT services has been the cornerstone of S&L Computer Services’ success. With the acquisition by Cyber Advisors, this ethos will only be further enhanced. The additional talented resources that Cyber Advisors brings to the table will enable the S&L team to not only maintain but elevate their exceptional level of service. Additionally, we are very excited to further expand into North Dakota and begin serving a new community of clients,” said Shane Vinup, CEO at Cyber Advisors.

Cyber Advisors and S&L Computer Services are dedicated to providing a seamless experience for their clients and partners. Together, their combined expertise will empower clients to thrive without the weight of technology challenges, enhance their cybersecurity defenses, and uphold the personalized service they have grown to rely on.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and scale, Cyber Advisors remains committed to delivering innovative and effective solutions that safeguard organizations’ critical assets. This acquisition reinforces Cyber Advisors’ position as a leader in the Managed IT Service industry with a focus on the upper Midwest and underscores its dedication to helping clients navigate the digital age securely.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A – Western Region, Lori Galloway, and Randy Bernard, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with support from Vice President, M&A, Tony Brock closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Ashok Tandon established the initial relationship with SLC.

