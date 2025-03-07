Generational Group Advises SafetyCom, Inc. in its Sale to Mobile Communications America

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of SafetyCom, Inc. to Mobile Communications America. The acquisition closed January 29, 2025.

Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, SafetyCom, Inc. has been a trusted provider of Whelen Mass Notification Systems across the Southwest for the past 28 years. For nearly half that time, the company has partnered exclusively with RapidWarn/MCA to deliver advanced software control systems to its customers.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, Mobile Communications America, Inc. (“MCA”), a leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance workplace safety, security, and efficiency, is pleased to announce the acquisition of SafetyCom, Inc., a premier mass notification system provider located in North Little Rock. MCA offers turn-key wireless communication, data, and security solutions, including two-way radio communications, vehicle upfitting, security systems, BDA/DAS, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. With over 65,000 customers across industries like public safety, healthcare, utilities, and government, MCA is the largest Motorola partner in the U.S. and partners with over 1,000 manufacturers to provide a broad portfolio of technologies.

“Our discussions about joining MCA quickly revealed a shared commitment to excellence,” said David Miller, CEO of SafetyCom. “By combining our strengths, we can further enhance the customer experience and exceed expectations moving forward.”

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, added, “We are thrilled to welcome SafetyCom to the MCA team. Their strong customer relationships, strategic partnership with Whelen, and service-first culture align perfectly with our growth strategy. The team brings invaluable expertise, and we look forward to growing together to enhance both the employee and customer experience.”

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Central Region – Michael Goss, and his team led by Generational Affiliate, Bill Evans, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Madison Buckley successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Joe Van Voorhis and Senior M&A Advisor and Conference Group Leader, Peter Stone established the initial relationship with SafetyCom, Inc.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

