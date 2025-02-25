Generational Group Advises Northeast MSP (Managed Service Provider) in its Sale to AYCE Capital

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Northeast MSP (Managed Service Provider) to AYCE Capital. The acquisition closed December 31, 2024.

Located in Northern Vermont, Northeast MSP (Managed Service Provider) delivers a full suite of IT solutions designed to support businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in cybersecurity, cloud services, IT consulting, and network management, offering customized strategies to enhance security, efficiency, and operational performance. With a commitment to proactive support and innovative technology, Northeast MSP helps clients navigate the evolving digital landscape while ensuring their systems remain secure and resilient.

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, AYCE Capital is a privately held investment firm specializing in the acquisition and growth of lower-middle-market companies across diverse industries. With a focus on long-term partnerships, AYCE Capital leverages its operational expertise and strategic resources to drive sustainable growth and value creation for its portfolio companies. The firm is committed to supporting entrepreneurial businesses by providing the capital, guidance, and flexibility needed to achieve their full potential.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Eastern Region – David Fergusson, and his team led by Generational Affiliate, Bobby Blumenfield with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Ashok Tandon and Senior M&A Advisor and Conference Group Leader, Peter Stone established the initial relationship with Northeast MSP (Managed Service Provider).

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

