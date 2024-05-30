Generational Group Advises FirstCall in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client FirstCall, LLC to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed April 29, 2024.





FirstCall, located in Greenville, South Carolina, is a leading business process outsourcing expert that specializes in commercial refrigeration and building maintenance clients. FirstCall owns, administrates, and manages the installation and service delivery process for clients based on defined and measurable performance metrics.

In operation for over 18 years, the Company has developed a broad set of capabilities and has completed work on a variety of projects. FirstCall is a premier call service and has worked with and served numerous clients, including several Fortune 500 companies.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, Tim Dalton, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Terry Stidham established the initial relationship with FirstCall.

