Generational Group Advises Farm Aid Equipment, Inc. in its sale to M4 Holdings, Inc.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Farm Aid Equipment, Inc. to M4 Holdings, Inc. The acquisition closed June 28, 2024.





Located in Corsica, South Dakota, Farm Aid Equipment, Inc., a second-generation family-owned business, manufactures innovative feed mixers for agricultural use, distributed through a network of farm implement dealers. The company offers both truck and trailer-mounted units, designed to reduce weight and operating costs. The proprietary auger design utilized in the units minimizes feed damage, ensuring efficiency and durability.

M4 Holdings, Inc. of Gothenburg, Nebraska, is a family-owned acquisition entity formed to purchase Farm Aid Equipment. M4 Holdings previously owned a successful tire distribution business. The entire family will be actively involved in the new venture, ensuring a continuation of family involvement and leadership.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Lori Galloway and her team, led by Generational Group Affiliate, Donald Beezley, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Tony Brock closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Joe Van Voorhis, and Senior M&A Advisor, Chris Vanderzyden, established the initial relationship with Farm Aid Equipment, Inc.

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award-winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release their business’ wealth by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management. For more information visit generational.com.

Contacts

Jenna Gaston



469-694-8764



jgaston@generational.com