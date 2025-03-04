Generational Group Advises DJB Systems, Inc. in its Sale to Top Notch Distributors

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of DJB Systems, Inc., to Top Notch Distributors. The acquisition closed January 17, 2025.

Located in Austin, Texas, DJB Systems, Inc. is a licensed and accredited contractor specializing in the installation and maintenance of security and fire alarm systems. They offer a range of services, including commercial fire alarm systems, CCTV camera systems, security alarm systems, automotive access control systems, pedestrian access control systems, and audio/visual systems.

Committed to delivering exceptional service, DJB Systems combines industry knowledge with high-quality building supplies and equipment to ensure project completion on time and customer satisfaction.

Based in Honesdale, PA, Top Notch Distributors specializes in distributing architectural door hardware across the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of residential, commercial, and electronic access control products, including knobs, levers, handle sets, deadbolts, entry sets, and cabinet hardware.

“With the growth in technology surrounding access control, coupled with security and alarm services, it was clear this was going to be very complementary for the Buyer who already has experience in the space,” said Generational Group, Senior Vice President of M&A, Andre Farahmandi.

“This acquisition was undertaken as part of Top Notch’s strategic plan to grow and strengthen the company’s position in the industry by diversifying our product and service offerings. Over the past 24 years, DJB has grown and earned a highly respected name in the industry by building strong relationships based on delivering customized solutions and superb support for their customers. Both companies will continue to share a focus on exceeding customer expectations by providing the best available products and unsurpassed service,” said Dave Prouty, president and CEO, Top Notch Distributors.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Central Region – Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Vice President, M&A, Andre Farahmandi successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Rick Buchoz and Senior M&A Advisor, Mike Moore established the initial relationship with DJB Systems, Inc.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

