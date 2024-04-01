Generational Group Advises Digital Homes in its Partial Sale to Daisy

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading middle market investment bank for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the partial sale of its client Digital Homes Corp. to Daisy Company. The acquisition closed March 18, 2024.





Digital Homes, located in Sarasota, Florida, is a systems integration company servicing the residential and commercial markets across the Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida area. The Company specializes in creating turnkey solutions that include: Structured cabling, safety systems, surveillance, access control, media, audio, and video systems, networking, lighting control, motorized shades, and automation.

Located in Costa Mesa, California, Daisy Company’s vision is to bring positivity and joy to customers through technology in their homes and offices. They aim to be the strongest national brand in technology support, offering clear, simple solutions. By partnering with the best home automation companies and top entrepreneurs, Daisy strives to provide wildly simple solutions and unwavering support to their customers.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, Nick Arnheim, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Roger Dean established the initial relationship with Digital Homes.

