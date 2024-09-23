Generational Group Advises Compu-Call in its sale to Integrity Data Solutions

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Compu-Call, to Integrity Data Solutions. The acquisition closed August 16, 2024.





Located in Denver, Colorado, Compu-Call, has been a trusted provider of print solutions since its founding in 1987. Compu-Call has grown to become a trusted print solutions provider to more than 300+ companies across North America. In partnership with leading print technology companies, Compu-Call has provided comprehensive enterprise printing solutions for more than 35+ years.

Integrity Data Solutions, based in Phoenix, Arizona, provides a comprehensive suite of automated data collection and supply chain solutions. Since its founding in 1999, the Company has served as a mission critical partner to a range of customers. Integrity Data Solutions is a portfolio company of Falx Capital LLC, a Denver-based private investment firm.

Merrill Matthews, Managing Partner of Falx Capital, added, “Integrity Data Solutions is focused on expanding its product portfolio, increasing the value it can provide customers and diversifying across end markets and applications. The acquisition of Compu-Call enables the Company to achieve all of these objectives. We are excited to welcome Compu-Call into the Integrity Data Solutions family.”

Compu-Call’s Founders, Susan and Philip Quinn, noted, “We are incredibly proud of the business we’ve built and customers we’ve served over the last 35+ years. We look forward to watching Compu-Call continue its growth as part of the Integrity Data Solutions family.”

Following the acquisition, Compu-Call will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Integrity Data Solutions. The Company intends to invest significant resources to build upon Compu-Call’s strong legacy and value-add solutions to customers. Compu-Call’s Founders, Susan and Philip Quinn, will retire after assisting with the immediate transition, while the rest of the Compu-Call team will remain with the business to support its next leg of growth.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Lori Galloway, and her team, led by Generational Affiliate, Lee Kendall, with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Bo Zhao, closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Rick Buchoz, and Senior M&A Advisor, Michael Querard, established the initial relationship with Compu-Call, Inc.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “This transaction reflects our commitment to structuring deals that benefit both parties for the long term. We’re proud at Generational Group to have helped bring together two companies with a bright future ahead.”

