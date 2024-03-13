Generational Equity Advises Vanson Technology Services in its Sale to CORA Group

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Vanson Technology Services, Inc. to CORA Group (a subsidiary of Constellation Software, Inc.) The transaction closed March 7, 2024.





Located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and with over 25 years of expertise, Vanson Technology Services (Vanson) is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge loyalty, engagement, and incentive management programs. Recognized for their robust, scalable solutions, Vanson prides itself on fostering close client relationships to ensure the success and continuous improvement of their programs.

CORA Group (CORA), headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, is a collective organization redefining advancement through the acquisition, strengthening, and growth of over 25 independent software brands worldwide. CORA’s roots in construction and foodservice have expanded to include debt collection & recovery, wine/spirits, moving/storage, loyalty, legal, and long-term care verticals.

Today, the Company is proud to serve over 50,000 customers in 10+ markets with industry-leading enterprise software and related services. As a subsidiary of Constellation Software, Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of the world’s largest owners and acquirers of vertical market software companies, CORA is dedicated to empowering its customers to achieve their goals with their innovative solutions.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Constellation Software is a leading provider of software and services to a select group of public and private sector markets. The Company acquires, manages, and builds industry specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions that address the particular needs of their customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vanson Technology Services into the CORA family,” stated Denis Brosnan, Portfolio Manager at CORA Group. “Their innovative approach to engagement solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver superior loyalty software solutions. This acquisition not only enhances our product offerings but also expands our coverage of this large and diverse market segment.”

Reflecting on the acquisition, Chris Vanderploeg, CEO of Vanson Technology Services, expressed his enthusiasm and vision for the future collaboration with CORA. “Joining forces with CORA represents an essential moment for Vanson. Our shared vision for driving innovation in engagement solutions opens up new horizons for our technology and our employees. I am confident that this partnership will not only enhance our ability to serve our clients but also set new standards for excellence in the industry. We are excited to embark on this journey with CORA and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Vice President, Andre Farahmandi successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Thomas Hamm established the initial relationship with Vanson.

Farahmandi expressed his anticipation about the future prospects of this partnership. “The synergy between CORA and Vanson Technology Services promises to bring forth innovative solutions that will redefine customer, dealer and employee engagement across industries.”

