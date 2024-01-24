Generational Equity Advises Tail Wind Informatics in its Sale to Trace3

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Tail Wind Informatics to Trace3, LLC. The transaction closed January 2, 2024.





Located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Tail Wind Informatics (Tail Wind) is a technology consulting services company with experts in business intelligence, cloud analytics, data, and information management. Tail Wind provides data scientists to act as visionaries and trusted advisors, transforming customer data into actionable information.

Trace3, headquartered in Irvine, California delivers business transformation. The firm consults on, integrates, and operates convergent solutions across data, security, and cloud that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable business value for its clients.

According to Trace3 CEO Rich Fennessy, the Company continues to position itself at the forefront of the AI consulting landscape, which hinges on expertise in all things data. That includes data strategy, data architecture, data platforming, data analytics, machine learning, and automation.

“With the addition of Tail Wind, we are doubling down on our belief that data and data strategy are key to delivering transformative business value for our clients,” said Fennessy. “To optimize for AI, our clients must first harness their data. Then, empowered by data-driven decision-making, AI and automation can create new opportunities for business growth and competitive advantage.”

“Trace3 sees the world very similarly to us from a data perspective,” said Cory Nelson, Tail Wind President and Founder. “That, and a strong focus on client service backed by a healthy team culture, made the decision to be a part of Trace3 feel very natural. The Tail Wind team is excited about the new capabilities we can now bring to market, and we are eager to work with our new Trace3 colleagues to deliver a full stack of data-centric solutions for our clients.”

“Tail Wind is the right partner at the right time for Trace3,” said Asher Lohman, Vice President of Trace3’s Data & Analytics business unit.

The decision to acquire Tail Wind was driven by several shared traits, as both companies provide:

– Services-oriented consultancy, with a healthy client retention rate

– Client base across all verticals, especially Manufacturing, Insurance, and Healthcare

– High-caliber and high-tenured staff with data-oriented certifications

– Leading Microsoft and Snowflake partner status

– Best-practice consulting engagement processes and intellectual property

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Vice President, Jon LePage, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomasson successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Thomas Hamm established the initial relationship with Tail Wind.

“Tail Wind is an amazing company that is at the forefront of data analytics consulting and has a team of world class talent. Trace3 is a powerhouse and the perfect partner for Tail Wind. It will be exciting to watch them deliver tremendous value to their clients together,” said LePage.

