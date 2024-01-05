Generational Equity Advises Project Partners in its Sale to International Technology Group

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Project Partners, LLC to International Technology Group (a portfolio company of IceLake). The transaction closed November 27, 2023.





Project Partners, located in Half Moon Bay, California has thought leaders and consultants who specialize in Oracle ERP and Project Execution solutions for Project-Centric Organizations. They are a full-service technology and management consulting agency. Project Partners consultants innovate and deliver integrative solutions to clients that extend and simplify their technologies, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Project Partners is here to ensure client success for mid-sized project-centric organization, large multinational enterprises, or in the public sector.

International Technology Group (ITG) is a global Group of Oracle services partners backed by IceLake. This strategic partnership positions Project Partners for accelerated market growth with global scalability while diversifying its portfolio with an extended range of Oracle on-premises and Cloud service offerings.

Led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and investment professionals, IceLake is a European private equity firm that takes an active approach in supporting entrepreneurs and managers with improving, building and growing their businesses into differentiated, next-generation companies. IceLake’s approach is collaborative, pragmatic and focused on the long term. The firm is focused on transforming mid-market companies into international leaders within their respective industries and provides the necessary financial resources and strategic approach to effectively execute a global growth strategy. IceLake has two locations, Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Munich, Germany.

“At Project Partners, we provide the best solutions and services for our clients specific to the industries they serve. The partnership with ITG is Project Partners’ launchpad into a new era of capability, expanded geographical reach, and unprecedented growth supporting project-centric organizations worldwide,” said Randy Egger, CEO and Founder of Project Partners.

ITG’s ambition is to become a global leader within the Oracle partner network by growing its expertise in the entire Oracle ecosystem and partnering with other exceptional Oracle service providers. The Group focuses on the accelerated shift towards Oracle’s rapidly developing cloud suite by providing its expertise to clients on their implementation, migration, and managed support matters for current and future products.

“Technological evolution has remained resolute for project-centric organizations. Oracle has consistently demonstrated its commitment to growth and innovation through the products it develops,” according to IceLake. “Project Partners is a long-standing Oracle Partner and has demonstrated their sweeping experience in helping dozens of project-centric clients assess, implement, migrate, remediate, and manage their technologies. The team looks forward to working with Project Partners and supporting them in their next evolution step.”

Project Partners will continue to operate independently while actively collaborating with other Oracle partners within ITG. Through these partnerships, Project Partners and ITG will offer unmatched expertise across Oracle’s ERP applications, including ERP Cloud, EBS, and JD Edwards, as well as Project Execution solutions, such as Primavera and Unifier.

This expansive coverage and an unwavering commitment to customer success will span diverse industries and global landscapes to support project-centric organizations. Along with a “follow-the-sun” managed services model, Project Partners will continue to deliver functional and technical support around the clock to stay true to their commitment to successful client outcomes and satisfaction.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team, led by Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Jim Hermann, with support from Senior Vice President, M&A, Amy Wall closed the deal. Executive Managing Director Tom Braun established the initial relationship with Project Partners.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

Contacts

Carl Doerksen



972-342-0968



cdoerksen@generational.com