Generational Equity Advises Powerlink Electric in its Sale to PirTano Construction

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Powerlink Electric, Inc. to PirTano Construction (a portfolio company of Rising Point Capital). The transaction closed November 17, 2023.





Founded in 2006 by Doug Pantle and Steve Lipinski, Powerlink Electric (Powerlink), is a full-service electrical and telecommunications contractor based in Vernon Hills, Illinois with an outstanding reputation in its regional marketplace and is well known for the reliability and quality of its service. Powerlink primarily focuses on commercial and industrial projects and operates in Northeastern Illinois and surrounding areas. Powerlink will continue to operate under the current leadership as a wholly owned subsidiary of PirTano.

Mike Piraino, President of PirTano, said, “The acquisition of Powerlink, which will operate as a new electrical division in our company, brings us additional service offerings and bench strength of employees. We look forward to continuing to support our customers while capitalizing on additional opportunities.”

Rising Point Capital (“RPC”), commented on the transaction, “Doug and Steve have built a tremendous reputation in its marketplace. We are very excited to partner with them to help accelerate their growth and with leading a new division at PirTano.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Stephen Dinehart, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with support from Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomasson successfully closed the deal.

About PirTano Construction Company, Inc.

Located in Addison, Illinois, PirTano is a multi-dimensional construction company that was founded by Mike Piraino, Joe Pantano, and Jack Horn in 1982. Now spanning more than four decades, PirTano has thoughtfully expanded its services from the early days as an Underground Utility Contractor; installing sewer and water systems and installing coax cable throughout the Chicagoland area into three areas of business, but also as an impressive Contractor for both public and private customers. In addition, PirTano has provided an array of infrastructure and land development services and has expanded as a Communications Contractor, adapting to the ever-evolving communications business. As a communications contractor they provide services such as fiber projects, fiber splicing, directional boring services, underground and aerial construction and ultimately entering the Contract Communication Installation business. This brings Internet, CATV and telephone into the homes of thousands upon thousands of customers throughout Chicagoland, other areas of Illinois and Indiana areas. For more information, please visit www.pirtano.com.

About Rising Point Capital

Rising Point Capital (RPC) is a Chicago-based private investment firm that provides partnership and capital to transform and grow businesses. RPC primarily invests in business and consumer services companies in the lower middle market. RPC is growth-focused, and its primary goal is to build great businesses. They help develop data-centric strategic plans to drive organic and acquisition-based growth and obtains the optimal capital structure to support that growth. For additional information, please visit www.risingpointcapital.com.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year twice. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

Contacts

Carl Doerksen



972-342-0968



cdoerksen@generational.com