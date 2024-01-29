Home Business Wire Generational Equity Advises Pacific Magnetics in its Sale to Windings
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Pacific Magnetics, Inc. to Windings, Inc. The transaction closed January 16, 2024.


Pacific Magnetics, Inc. (PMI), headquartered in Chula Vista, California, is a leading subcontract manufacturer servicing the electronic, magnetic, and medical industries. PMI prides itself on providing high-quality manufacturing at competitive prices. Revenue is derived from stator assemblies, electromagnetic assemblies, electronic assemblies, and related products. PMI prides itself on high-quality manufacturing at competitive prices.

For more than 50 years, Windings (located in New Ulm, Minnesota) has provided engineered electromagnetic solutions for critical applications in aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, oil & gas, and general factory automation. As a full-service provider, Windings is a leader in the design, test, manufacture, and support of custom electric motors, generators, and related components including rotors, stators, lamination stacks, and insulation systems.

Windings has more than 165 years of combined experience on its team. Its engineers partner closely with clients from a project’s inception to ensure an optimized outcome that meets or exceeds client expectations. Windings offers design analysis and simulation, including electromagnetic, thermal, and mechanical modeling, in order to provide the optimal solution design based on the unique requirements of the application. The decades of manufacturing experience that Windings has can be leveraged to offer Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DFMA) assistance to lower production costs, improve quality, and increase throughput by optimizing the design solution for manufacturing with minimal impact on performance.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and Ron Rosenow, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with support from Vice President, M&A, Bo Zhao closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director Tom Braun established the initial relationship with PMI.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year twice. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

