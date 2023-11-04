Generational Equity Advises NewFoundry in its Acquisition by Symphonize

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that its client NewFoundry has been acquired by Symphonize, Inc. The acquisition closed on June 29, 2023.





NewFoundry is an Ann Arbor, Michigan based company specializing in custom software development. The strategic move enhances Symphonize’s capabilities and global reach, offering clients a comprehensive suite of services under a unified brand.

Symphonize engineers leading-edge software solutions that help businesses compete and grow. With a commitment to delivering exceptional value, Symphonize combines strategic thinking, innovative design, and seamless execution to empower clients and enhance their competitive advantage. Symphonize is headquartered in Roseville, California, with office locations across the U.S. and India.

The acquisition brings several key benefits for the clients, including an expanded range of services and increased capacity to meet diverse business needs. Symphonize offers a holistic approach to serving clients, covering strategic consulting, discovery, design, implementation, and operational support. With this end-to-end service approach, Symphonize equips businesses with the tools to compete and grow.

By joining forces with NewFoundry, Symphonize has strengthened its global presence, leading to quicker project delivery and improved customer outcomes. The expanded network of offices and strategic partnerships enables Symphonize to assemble teams with local expertise and market knowledge, facilitating customized solutions tailored to clients’ unique requirements.

The acquisition of NewFoundry by Symphonize fosters an environment of knowledge sharing and innovation. Drawing from their experience across diverse industries, such as enterprise software, healthcare, and automotive, the united team is well-equipped to address complex challenges and explore new opportunities. It also enhances the collective ability to deliver trailblazing solutions and value to clients.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of NewFoundry,” said Ashok Cherukuri, CEO of Symphonize. “This strategic move represents our commitment to providing exceptional value and support to our clients. With the expanded service offerings and enhanced global presence, we are confident in our ability to empower businesses and drive their growth.”

Symphonize’s acquisition of NewFoundry solidifies its position as a leading provider of end-to-end software solutions. The united entity invites clients to explore the expanded range of services and discover how the combined expertise can enhance their competitive edge and fuel business growth.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Joe Hige, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomasson, successfully worked to close the transaction. Executive Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the original relationship with NewFoundry.

