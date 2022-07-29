Generational Equity Advises Newbart Products in its Sale to Rackmount Solutions

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Newbart Products, Inc. to Rackmount Solutions (a portfolio company of Baymark Partners). The transaction closed June 15, 2022.

Newbart Products (Newbart), located in Houston, Texas is a distributor of identification card equipment and supplies. It sells cameras for photo ID cards, software to create IDs, card printers, access technology cards, lanyards, strap clips, wristbands, and other related ID card accessories.

Newbart primarily serves hospitals, businesses, governmental organizations, and educational institutions. Primary geographic markets include Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio/Austin.

Located in Plano, Texas, Rackmount Solutions (Rackmount) provides off-the-shelf, custom, and niche server racks, server cabinets, wall mounts, portable cooling solutions, outdoor enclosures, batteries, integrated AC and DC power system solutions, rack accessories and power, along with installation and maintenance services

Rackmount serves any customer needing computer system and network peripherals. The resulting customer markets are therefore a function of the level of need by demand industries. Typical customer markets include the technology industry; government and defense; retail; engineering and construction, and education.

Located in Plano, Texas, Baymark Partners is a growth oriented private equity firm acquiring growing middle market service (healthcare, business and IT), distribution, manufacturing and tech enabled (SAAS and E-Commerce) companies providing owners with liquidity and companies with resources to accelerate their growth.

The professionals at Baymark Partners possess over 105 years of successful experience in acquiring, investing and operating growth companies. Their experience ranges from early stage, high growth to fully developed market leaders. This experience gives Baymark the ability to implement strategic and operational discipline required to transition middle market companies to a more mature and valuable market position.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team lead by Senior M&A Advisor, Gary Milleson, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Joe Van Voorhis established the original relationship with Newbart.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

