Generational Equity Advises JFG Systems in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client JFG Systems, Inc. to a Private Investor. The transaction closed September 26, 2023.





Located in Carson City, Nevada, JFG Systems (JFG) specializes in challenging IT environments with a special focus on regulatory compliance. Whether it’s PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, NIST, CMMC or the next big regulation that’s announced tomorrow – their ITIL-based approach ensures that each clients business is above reproach. Whether a small shop just starting out, a well established business or a multi-site enterprise, JFG has solutions that can help each client focus on their business and not the IT that makes it possible. JFG brings extensive experience and professionalism to every case and customizes its support to every clients individual needs and concerns.

JFG’s technical team is constantly staying up-to-date on the latest security and technical trends. Their experts help clients navigate the deluge of IT products and services that can help take a business into the next century.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Vice President – Western Region, Bo Zhao closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Tom Braun established the initial relationship with JFG.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, wealth management and digital services.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

